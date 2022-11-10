“Own Your Fear, Embrace It!”: When Kobe Bryant Shared How He Dealt With Fear and Mental Health Problems

Jan. 5, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard (24) Kobe Bryant against the Phoenix Suns at the US Airways Center. The Lakers defeated the Suns 99-95. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Over the years, there have been several NBA players that have changed the course of history. One of the many is none other than Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

The Black Mamba was one of the greatest players of all time. His greatness can be attributed to his hard work, skill, and of course, his killer mentality.

His mindset, fondly referred to as the Mamba Mentality, encompasses many things. As explained by Kobe, one among them is the ability to embrace one’s fears. However, to embrace one’s fear, one must acknowledge the same. In an interview once, Kobe sat down and explained how he dealt with his fears and nerves.

Kobe Bryant dealt with mental health problems and his fears by embracing them

There can be no denying that Kobe was an elite athlete. However, even elite athletes face problems at times. After all, being an NBA superstar comes with its issues.

Just like everyone else, Bryant also had fears and dealt with mental health issues of his own. How did he deal with them, you ask? He embraced them and learned to own them.

Kobe Bryant on embracing nervousness and fear. pic.twitter.com/gXRA2mFRMh — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) November 9, 2022

Kobe Bryant: “It’s very easy to take the fear & just push it down, try to act like it doesn’t exist. The reason why it starts w/ imagination is because you first must imagine the life that you want to have. You must first imagine what it is you dream of becoming.” via @WeRise_LA — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) May 22, 2018

He stated that there is no point in denying the existence of fear. Everyone is scared of something, and it is much healthier to acknowledge the same.

If there is anyone who knows about tough times, it’s Kobe Bryant. After all, he had to deal with many naysayers and haters throughout his career.

Kobe had to deal with years of people telling him he would amount to nothing without Shaq

Kobe Bryant was thrust into the spotlight at a young age when he joined the Lakers and teamed up with Shaquille O’Neal. The duo won three rings together, but once they parted ways, it became difficult for Bryant to cement his legacy.

“I just got one more than Shaq.” 10 years ago today, the Lakers won an epic Game 7 battle against the Celtics. Kobe’s fifth title 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/IoiG1fjlNi — ESPN (@espn) June 17, 2020

It took him six years and two more championships before he finally established himself as a legend. It was a difficult time for the Mamba, but he weathered it nonetheless.

