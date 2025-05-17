“List With Kobe Bryant and Steph Curry”: Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce Discuss How Jalen Brunson Is Building a Playoff Legacy

May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates his three point shot against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks have been stellar in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Taking down the Celtics 119-81 last night, the Knicks secure their first Eastern Conference Finals berth since 2000. Brunson’s excellence has NBA legends Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett in awe, as they discussed his performances on Ticket and The Truth.

Brunson has been solid for the Knicks these playoffs, averaging 28.8 points, 7.7 assists, and 3.9 rebounds a game. On their podcast, KG and Pierce couldn’t stop marveling at what the Knicks guard is doing this postseason. “Brunson’s probably been the most consistent,” Pierce said. “He’s been the most clutch.”

When asked to rank Brunson’s performance, Pierce said, “Probably like one or two on the list.” Pierce debated whether he ranks up there with Anthony Edwards or Nikola Jokic. At that point, the producer shared a mind-blowing stat about Brunson. He said, “Through 10 games, he[Brunson]’s scored the most points in the fourth quarter of anyone ever, and that’s like a list with Kobe [Bryant] and Steph Curry.”

While Brunson is fifth in points per game in the 2025 playoffs, it is the fourth quarter where the Knicks’ Captain is making his mark. He is putting up numbers in the final minutes of the game at a historic rate. So far this post-season, Brunson has 114 points in fourth quarters alone. Such numbers rival legends like Kobe Bryant and Steph Curry.

Through the first 10 games of the 2025 Playoffs, Brunson scored 102 points in the 4th quarter. That’s the highest tally of points in the 4th quarter in the first 10 games of a playoffs since 1997, eclipsing Kobe Bryant’s mark of 100, and Steph Curry’s 99.

THIS IS INSANE. #Knicks 4th quarter points through first 10 games of one NBA Playoffs since 1997: 2025 | Jalen Brunson | 102 points

2003 | Kobe Bryant | 100 points

2001 | Kobe Bryant | 100 points

2023 | Stephen Curry | 99 points

2008 | Kobe Bryant | 99 points pic.twitter.com/jtURKqt3tq — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) May 13, 2025

As Garnett pointed out, Brunson is putting up 10 points per fourth quarter, through 10 playoff games. “He’s scored the most points in the fourth quarter of anyone ever,” KG said. “That’s killer. He’s killing.”

Brunson’s performance in the 4th hasn’t only won him the Clutch Player of the Year award, but it is also defining his legacy as a player, and more so, as a playoff performer. Everyone in the building knows he’s the first option on the team, yet for Brunson to be able to do what he’s doing is nothing short of legendary.

“They ain’t through no double teams,” Garnett said. “Even the comebacks. You know, having Jalen Brunson have you on the island one-on-one… I don’t know.”

Pierce, ever the tactician, chimed in with how he’d adjust: “I would trap him. Get the ball out his hands. I’d rather Mikal Bridges beat me. Brunson’s proven he can beat you every night.” What makes it so absurd is that Brunson is doing nothing different but playing his own game. Brunson enters the zone and becomes virtually unstoppable when the fourth quarter comes around.

“He used to get in the zone,” Garnett said, “to where he’d take a shot, and on the bench, he’d be like, ‘Yo, I didn’t even see him.’ They’d be like, ‘Yeah, he was right in your face.’ He ain’t even—” Pierce finished it: “He not even seeing the defense.”

With the Knicks now headed to the Eastern Conference Finals, they will need Brunson to carry on his form in order to get them past the Pacers. The Pacers got the better of the Knicks in the 2nd round last playoffs, but one can be sure Brunson and the Knicks would be hungry for revenge.

If Brunson can help the Knicks the way he has, as Pierce said, “he gonna go down as one of the best.”