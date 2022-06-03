“Owning a pair of Michael Jordan shoes is like having a lightsaber”: When rapper Nas explained the status symbol you gained as a kid by owning a pair of Jordans

Michael Jordan has one of the greatest lines of basketball shoes ever. In fact, Nas claims that owning a pair is like owning a lightsaber!

In 1984, Michael Jordan made history when he signed the greatest shoe deal in the history of shoe deals. The GOAT made the interesting decision to sign with Nike.

At the time, MJ was the first major basketball player to sign with the company. Luckily, Nike did not disappoint, giving Jordan his own signature sneaker, titled ‘Air Jordan’.

38 years later, the Air Jordan brand is now its own entity but is still affiliated with Nike. The brand is so popular and successful, that it is valued at close to $3 billion as of 2019!

The Air Jordan brand is one of a kind and has become the epitome of the fashion industry when it comes to sneakers. So much so, that it has become a common sight in celebrity fashion culture.

Owning a pair of shoes from the infamous Michael Jordan shoe line Air Jordan is like owning a lightsaber from Star Wars

For any fan of basketball or even fashion in general, one dream is owning a pair of Air Jordans. The sneaker brand is known for revolutionizing the basketball sneaker game.

Growing up in the 80s and 90s, everyone wanted a pair, even major celebrities. In fact, many celebrities have described what it was like having a pair.

Famous rapper Nas has one of the best analogies, claiming that having a pair was like owning a lightsaber from the Star Wars franchise!

“For a kid, it was almost like holding a lightsaber from Star Wars,” rapper Nas says on The Last Dance.” You needed that shoe to be like him. “It was more than a status symbol. You knew this guy was the guy. They came in different styles, the other brands didn’t change too much, (Air) Jordans changed with the times.”

It truly is a dream for anyone to own a pair of Air Jordans. Even for a legendary rapper like Nas it is one of the most desirable things to own in the world.