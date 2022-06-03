Basketball

“Owning a pair of Michael Jordan shoes is like having a lightsaber”: When rapper Nas explained the status symbol you gained as a kid by owning a pair of Jordans

Michael Jordan
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
‘Chris Paul gave up on his professional bowling dream because of a $3.4 million offer’: When the Suns star turned down $25,000 to go pro in bowling to make it big in the NBA
Next Article
"She killed those pants! Y'all killed those joints bro": LeBron James and Russell Westbrook exchange messages as Savannah James rocks an outfit from Brodie's clothing line
NBA Latest Post
"She killed those pants! Y'all killed those joints bro": LeBron James and Russell Westbrook exchange messages as Savannah James rocks an outfit from Brodie's clothing line
“She killed those pants! Y’all killed those joints bro”: LeBron James and Russell Westbrook exchange messages as Savannah James rocks an outfit from Brodie’s clothing line

Lakers teammates Russell Westbrook and LeBron James give each other a shoutout on Instagram in…