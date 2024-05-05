Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Heaps Jalen Brunson with Praise, Recalls Their Mavericks Days

In the upcoming Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks will clash in the postseason for the first time since 2013. While the Pacers breezed past Milwaukee in the first round on the back of a collective offensive effort, the Knicks were heavily dependent on Jalen Brunson‘s scoring and assists against a feisty 76ers squad. During the series, Brunson collected 35.5 points and 9 assists per game, while delivering consistently in crunch-time situations. His historical offensive run in the series seemed to have resonated with Indiana Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle, who acknowledged the heroics of the lefty guard ahead of their face-off.

Carlisle had coached Jalen Brunson for three seasons when the two of them were with the Dallas Mavericks. Therefore, he is well aware of the 27-year-old’s strengths that have helped him rise through the ranks. While admitting that Brunson’s ascension has been unprecedented, the Pacers Head Coach also expressed that this has been the modus operandi of the Knicks guard ever since he came to the league.

The former Mavs HC recalled how Brunson was a joy to coach when he was in a supporting role with Dallas. “He [JB] was great to work with in Dallas for a couple of years. I think it was three years. Just absolutely professional, great character, great basketball perspective and love for the game,” Carlisle told reporters.

Before the Mavs drafted Brunson as the 33rd overall pick in the 2024 draft, Carlisle had visited Villanova to conduct a workout with him. During his visit, the then Mavs head coach inquired “several people” about the greatest hooper in the Wildcats’ history. The consensus was that there was none better than Brunson in their program’s history.

“I asked several people around the Villanova program, ‘Who is the greatest player in Villanova history?’ And right down the line, everybody responded the same thing, ‘Jalen Brunson!’” Carlisle added.

The veteran coach declared that Brunson is always keen on shutting down his doubters. His current performances also stem from that tendency, especially after many experts had predicted that the 76ers will take care of his Knicks in the first round. However, while the 64-year-old has been admiring the Knicks guard lately, he preferred benching him during the 2021 playoffs.

All was not well between Rick Carlisle and Jalen Brunson

In the build-up to the Knicks-Pacers series, NBA reporter Tim McMahon turned the clock to the 2021 playoffs and reminded NBA fans about Rick Carlisle benching Brunson during key postseason games. In an interview with ClutchPoints, McMahon highlighted how Carlisle had been harsh on Brunson during film sessions while he gave Luka Doncic preferential treatment over him.

The reporter recalled how the then Mavs HC entrusted just 10 minutes to the lefty guard during Game 7 of the 2021 first-round series against the LA Clippers. The Mavs lost the series in which Jalen Brunson didn’t tally 20 minutes per game, per StatMuse.

This turned out to be the last series Carlisle coached the Mavs after being at the helm for more than a decade. Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson signed with the Knicks in 2022 to become their lead guard. He was no longer in the shadow of Luka Doncic.

Therefore, the Knicks PG will enter the playoff series against the Pacers with an added motivation. As Carlisle himself has admitted, Brunson is always keen on proving his doubters wrong.