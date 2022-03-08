“Paid $200 to watch LeBron James eat popcorn; I’m okay with it”: NBA Twitter reacts as The King was seen enjoying popcorn on the sidelines as San Antonio Spurs defeat the Lakers

LeBron James chose to watch the Spurs destroy the Lakers from the sidelines enjoying popcorn instead of suiting up for a playoff push.

After a double-digit comeback over Golden State Warriors Sunday night, the Lakers have gone back to their old ways. They have lost yet again to a lottery team, however, the Lakers have a solid excuse for last night. Their 37-year old MVP did not suit up after a 56-point outburst against Stephen Curry and co.

Russell Westbrook had a decent shooting night against the Warriors but tonight’s performance was in sharp contrast. He scored 17 points on 35.7% from the field. In addition, he went 7-13 from the free-throw line. The triple-double king is in a career-low territory from the FT line this season.

Lakers took the lead for a brief moment in the third but it did not last long. Poeltl’s crunch-time free throws helped Greg Popovich tie Don Nelson for most win in NBA history as a coach.

Also Read: “Jayson Tatum is a problem; he’s an amazing shot maker!”: Kevin Durant only had the richest praise for the Celtics’ young superstar on his recent Knuckleheads Podcast appearance

LeBron James enjoys popcorn after a huge game against the Warriors

The 4x MVP showed up big time against top-seeded Warriors dropping 56 points and 10 rebounds to avoid a clean season sweep. He became one of the oldest players to score 50+ in a game Sunday night.

His incredible longevity is often talked about but the 37-year is showing signs of aging. LeBron James had to sit out against the Spurs due to knee issues after the huge game a few nights ago.

Paid $200 to see Lebron eat popcorn and I’m okay with that pic.twitter.com/PAHksTICkq — O Js🌎 (@kingbrandon_20) March 8, 2022

Bron going incognito eating popcorn on the Lakers bench 😂 pic.twitter.com/KsIjg5PF7k — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2022

Although he chose to rest last night, James was on the bench trying to support his guys. He was in a black hoodie eating popcorn like the rest of the fans.

Nobody stressed out more than LeBron right now 😭 pic.twitter.com/BNrZAQ0BLD — Overtime (@overtime) March 8, 2022

He has been on the Lakers’ injury report for more than half of the games this season. Naturally, fans thought he would ultimately suit up to save his sub 0.500 team from another loss. He took a rare off night and the Spurs capitalized on it.

Also Read: “Just stop it with your ‘truth’ Skip Bayless, I’m being harassed on a daily basis”: Nina Westbrook tweets about receiving death wishes over basketball games