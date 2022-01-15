“Jarrett Allen now gets a chime from Zelda when he scores a basket”: What gets the Cavaliers big man going will bring a smile to any gamer throughout the globe

Jarrett Allen is the leader of the young core in Cleveland but what ticks the Cavaliers Center might surprise you.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been nothing short of mesmerizing in the 2021-22 season. Most have been counting on teams’ fall since it started being a winning team, but have got nothing but disappointment in return.

The young core of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen is responsible for most of the Cavaliers’ 25-18 season. They stand at 6th in the Eastern Conference after they defeated the Spurs 114-109 on Friday.

Being a winning team without an All-Star in their starting lineup is a remarkable feat on its own. But doing it without Collin Sexton or Ricky Rubio, two of the team’s most important point guards at the start of the season, both out with season-ending injuries, makes it bigger.

Also read: “You be lying! You’re a liar”: LaMelo Ball was strong on the lil brother vibe while jesting with a fan seated courtside in the Hornets’ game vs Indiana Pacers

All is taken care of by the 23-year-olds of the team. And the former Brooklyn Nets center leads that bunch on both the offensive and defensive side of the court. But what helps Jarrett Allen in doing so?

Zelda jingle gets Jarrett Allen going

The Cavaliers’ big man is having a great season on both ends of the court. He might quietly even make it to the All-Star weekend in Cleveland. And if he makes it there, you might hear a familiar sound effect that the people in the Land are now accustomed to whenever Allen scores.

Jarrett Allen now gets a chime from Zelda when he scores a basket and I’m here for it. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) January 2, 2022

Every time Allen scores, the Cavaliers’ game operations staff plays a specific Zelda sound effect – the jingle that is played when the protagonist uncovers a secret item or an entry point.

The 6’11 Center first requested the effect with the Nets, when staffers approached players for suggestions. “It took me about 10 seconds to come up with the perfect one,” Allen said. “Short and sweet.”

My favorite would have to be Zelda: Ocarina of Time. But SSB is definitely top 5 — Jarrett Allen (@_bigjayy_) September 12, 2017

Also read: “Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry”: Draymond Green’s top-5 players list causes uproar as NBA Twitter blasts the Warriors’ DPOY

J.A. is averaging 17 points per game and making a league-leading 71.8% of his two-point shots. It’s up from 63.1% last season. In NBA history, no player has ever made at least 70% of their overall shots while taking 10 or more per game. Allen can be the first.

“Everybody’s gonna say, ‘All he does is dunks and layups.’ But hey, I make 70% of those,” he says. “And that’s easier said than done.”