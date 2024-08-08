Pascal Siakam Shows Vinicius Jr. His Soccer Skills, Scores on Real Madrid Goal Keeper Thibaut Courtois

Pascal Siakam, despite being under a contract with the Indiana Pacers, is looking to land another 10-day contract. No, he’s not switching between NBA teams. He is looking to shift to an entirely different ball game.

Recently, the two-time All-Star posted clips of his visit to the Real Madrid camp in Charlotte where the players are preparing for an upcoming friendly.

During his visit to the camp, Siakam showed off his soccer skills, had a duel with Vinicius Jr., and even managed to score a goal against Thibaut Courtois, one of the finest goalkeepers in the world. After a successful day out, it made sense for Siakam to look for a contract with Real Madrid.

Siakam posted a documentary-style clip on his social media with the caption, “Here for the 10 Day Contract @realmadrid.” In the clip, he hopped onto a private jet headed to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Here for the 10 Day Contract ✍️ @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/7BYob6qd3X — pascal siakam (@pskills43) August 6, 2024

After greeting Vinicius, Courtois, and a few others, Siakam put his soccer skills to the test. He got into a game of kick-ups with Vinicius, where he was surprisingly impressive going up against one of the best players in the world.

The highlight of his trip, however, came when he took stance for a penalty kick against Courtois. Siakam said, “I’m ready right now. All I need is my right foot” while lacing up his shoes. Siakam found the back of the net against Real Madrid’s goalkeeper and celebrated his success by imitating Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siuuu’ celebration.

Siakam’s presence in the camp was met with all smiles from the players, ensuring the vibes in the team were at an all-time high before their preseason games.

Real Madrid beat Chelsea in the friendly game

The new La Liga season is about to start, so before the big games roll out, teams like to get into the mood for it by playing some preseason friendlies. Real Madrid’s visit to Charlotte is keeping in line with the same reason. The Spanish club had a game lined up against Chelsea.

Madrid started their Summer Tour on the right note by beating Chelsea 2-1 at the Bank of America Stadium. Lucas Vázquez opened the scoring in the game in the 19th minute, followed by a Brahim Diaz goal in the 27th minute.

Chelsea did try to stage a comeback with a Noni Madueke goal in the 39th minute, but that was the last goal of the game.