Hornets Star Feeds Into ‘Possessed’ Pascal Siakam Narrative As Pacers Force Game 7 Against The Thunder

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) celebrates after a play in the third quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Indiana Pacers have forced Game 7 in the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Before Game 6, the Pacers received a major blow with Tyrese Haliburton’s calf strain. He was expected to miss the game entirely. Regardless, they went in with hope, confidence, and a little bit of “magic” from Pascal Siakam.

Turns out that it was enough for them to defeat the mighty Oklahoma City Thunder and tie the series 3-3. But it wouldn’t be a Pacers win if the internet didn’t come up with some absurd theories about why they won.

Right before the game, when the team was in a huddle, Siakam gave the internet what it’s been looking for. The forward was praying like the rest of his teammates, but only his eyes were completely rolled back, giving him a possessed look for a few seconds. Underdog posted the clip with the caption, “Uh oh, the Pacers are doing the thing!” kicking off the fan theory competition.

Mark Williams also joined the fans on the joke, “game 7 it is.” The Pacers have been trolled a lot on the internet, with several jokes on them going viral. Fans have accused the franchise of using “black magic” to win games, and the trolls have not spared them at all. But it’s worth noting that these are all jokes, intended to make fun of the franchise, and there’s no truth in them.

game 7 it is https://t.co/yEOmr4mRAj — Mark Williams (@MarkWi1liams) June 20, 2025

As for the game, the Pacers were dominant right from the beginning. They had a 22-point lead at halftime, which proved to be more than enough for the visitors. The Pacers registered a 108-91 win with six players scoring in double digits. Obi Toppin led the team in scoring with 20 points while Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, and T.J. McConnell also made valuable contributions.

OKC, on the other hand, was ineffective despite all their firepower. The reigning MVP failed to make an impact, finishing the game with just 21 points. Now, the OKC will head back home for the final game of the season. With everything on the line in a do-or-die Game 7, having home-court advantage would give them an edge.

But if Game 6 was any indicator of what the Pacers have in store defensively, it’s tough to argue against their chances of becoming NBA Champions. Whatever the case might be, 22nd June is set to be a memorable day in the NBA’s history. The Pacers are yet to win an NBA trophy, whereas the OKC last won in 1979, when they were the Seattle Supersonics.