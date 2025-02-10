“Pat Riley Ticked Off He Not Getting Paid for His 3 Peat Patent”: Suns Legend Pokes Fun at Heat President Amidst Chiefs SB LIX Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs had the opportunity to become the first NFL team to three-peat the Super Bowl. But they lost the main event to the Philadelphia Eagles 22-40. With this loss, Pat Riley also missed the opportunity to make a few million without breaking a sweat as he owns the “three-peat” trademark. And Eddie Johnson is having a great time over this.

The Suns legend took to X to poke fun at the Miami Heat president.

Johnson posted a GIF of a man wrecking up his office with a grumpy look on his face. He captioned the post, “Pat Riley ticked off he not getting paid for his 3- peat Patent.”

The story behind the meme is that when Riley was the head coach of the Lakers, he trademarked the term ‘three-peat’.

Pat Riley ticked off he not getting paid for his 3- peat Patent #SuperBowl2025 pic.twitter.com/8wFmW6L1jP — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) February 10, 2025

At the time, the Lakers had won back-to-back championships and were on track to earn their third in a row, completing a three-peat. Sensing an opportunity, Riley went ahead and got a trademark over “three-peat.” Unfortunately, his Lakers couldn’t win the third title and lost to the Pistons in the Finals. However, he still benefited big time from the trademark.

When Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls three-peated twice in the 90s, the Yankees three-peated the World Series from 1998-2000, and the Lakers three-peated from 2000-2002, Riley made a lot of money in licensing fees. If the Chiefs would’ve won today, they would’ve been the first North American major sports team to three-peat since the 2002 Lakers.

This would’ve helped Riley rack up millions of dollars in licensing fees as the “three-peat” merch would been everywhere. That’s why the Chiefs loss is personally damaging to the Heat president and the Suns legend thought he’d poke fun at him.

While Johnson is seemingly happy, Erik Spoelstra would be a little disappointed over the Chiefs loss. When he was asked about the possible three-peat ahead of the Super Bowl, he said he’d be expecting a party from Riley. He said, “I want a big a** party if the Chiefs win…I know he will bring out the best wine.”

“I want a big ass party if the Chiefs win.” Erik Spoelstra is rooting for the potential Kansas City “three-peat,” a term coined by Pat Riley who trademarked and will be ok to use if they win 😅 (via @ZachWeinberger) pic.twitter.com/UegObwvtCX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 9, 2025

Even though the Chiefs couldn’t do it this year, there will be other teams in the future, standing on the brink of a three-peat. And whenever that happens, Riley will get his well-deserved money.