“Ben Simmons’ lack of professionalism is going to hurt the younger generation!”: Kendrick Perkins explains how the 76ers star’s recent behavior jeopardizes the paydays of future athletes

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins drops a major diss at Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons as trade fiasco continues

Can someone please give Ben Simmons a reality check?

We’re all for player empowerment ourselves. However, what this man is doing has absolutely no logic to it.

The Philadelphia 76ers don’t even want him. But, they have to deal with him for some more time before they can trade him for the right price. And the thing is because he is under contract for the next 4 years, they have all the power to do whatever they want as well.

If Simmons wants to ditch the team and avoid any more time there, the only person really losing money is him. In fact, him being away from the team technically benefits them, as they can keep getting their money back from him through fines. So, you know, not Ben’s brightest moment. And according to Kendrick Perkins, this stupidity could affect the next generation as well.

Let’s get into it.

Kendrick Perkins believes Ben Simmons’s lack of professionalism today could affect the nature of NBA contracts in the future

We love us some Big Perk man.

The man is a master at delivering hot takes with such confidence, it can sometimes leave you more confused than a homeless man under house arrest. And we absolutely love the drama and comedy of it.

However, on certain occasions, the man is nothing less than right. And recently, we got an example of just that. Take a look at the tweet below.

Here’s why I say Ben Simmons lack of professionalism is going to hurt the younger generation that’s coming behind him! Carry the hell on… pic.twitter.com/okp3dzqVys — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 21, 2021

Frankly, as extreme as it may sound, to a certain extent, we agree with it.

After looking at Ben Simmons, of course, NBA franchises are going to be more careful now. Of course, they are going to be afraid of long-term contracts, even if the player may deserve it.

He may not have meant to do it, but Ben Simmons may have just swiped the massive paydays of countless athletes in the future.

