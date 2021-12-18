“Patrick Beverley doing whatever he can to get some calls!”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Timberwolves star has hilarious moment with officials vs Lakers

NBA Twitter reacts as Timberwolves star Patrick Beverley comes up with an off-beat moment vs the Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been far better than what anybody expected, this season.

The big three of Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell, and Karl-Anthony Towns has served the team really well, to the point that the franchise even stands 9th in a very competitive West.

We will say this though. While the team’s big three has been on it, major props need to be given to Patrick Beverley as well.

Before his trade to the team, the Timberwolves had absolutely no defense. And now, it’s almost like the team takes pride in their effort on that end of the floor. That right there is the product of the former Clippers star’s incredible leadership.

But, it seems that it isn’t just his teammates Beverley is inspirational to. In fact, sometimes it’s his enemies too.

Confused? Well then, allow us to explain.

Patrick Beverley supports a fallen referee up while slickly avoiding a violation vs Lakers

Okay so maybe the referees aren’t objectively his enemies. But… aren’t they though?

Jokes aside though, we don’t exactly know why the man did what he did. But we will admit, it was at least a little heart-warming for everyone watching on.

Oh, you haven’t seen it yet? Well then, take a peek at the tweet below.

Patrick Beverley helped up the referee mid-dribble 😂 pic.twitter.com/pyKPSSytV9 — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 18, 2021

And as you’d expect, NBA Twitter was absolutely buzzing.

He trying to get on they good side to keep from fouling out… pic.twitter.com/V6VqcHeT5O — Law Manning (@lawlawman88) December 18, 2021

That dude flopped so hard 😭 — Sam (@ANTETOK0UNMPO) December 18, 2021

8 second violation 👀 Good Samaritan cancellation 👍🏿 — vVs_Velt💎 (@VeltSOP23) December 18, 2021

Look at Beverley man. So inspirational.

