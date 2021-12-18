“Floyd Mayweather pens an Instagram post applauding Paul George for making a strong comeback from his gruesome injury in 2014”: The boxing legend has been an integral part of PG-13’s road to comeback

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather heaps praises of LA Clippers star Paul George for making an inspirational comeback from his gruesome injury in 2014.

The LA Clippers have managed to stay afloat without their best player Kawhi Leonard being on the floor, courtesy of Paul George. The Clippers are currently the fifth seed in the western conference. Unfortunately, George has been dealing with a right sprained elbow but hopes to return soon.

George had one of his most impressive performances in the 2021 playoffs. Coming into that season, the seven-time All-Star faced heavy scrutiny due to his string of poor performances in the 2020 Orlando Bubble. PG-13 was trolled heavily on social media and nicknamed Pandemic P.

However, the former Pacers superstar would silent all his critics, carrying the Clippers to their first-ever conference finals debut. George was able to do this amid Kawhi sustaining a partial ACL tear. PG-13 averaged 26.9 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 5.4 APG, and 1.0 SPG on 44.1% shooting from the field.

Recently, Floyd Mayweather penned an Instagram post about how proud he was of the Clippers star. Mayweather heaped praises of PG-13 for making a comeback after breaking his leg during a USA basketball scrimmage.

Paul George suffered a catastrophic injury in 2014.

As Team USA was preparing for the 2014 FIBA World Cup Championship in Spain, George suffered a horrific injury in one of the team’s scrimmages. George fractured his leg trying to block James Harden during a play. The former Pacers superstar landed awkwardly.

The horrifying injury, kept George out for most of the 2014-15 season. However, he would return in April 2015 in a match against the Miami Heat. George would have 13-points on 5-for-12 shooting during the game. Since then, the 31-year old hasn’t looked back.

Recently, multiple-time boxing champion Mayweather shared an Instagram post, praising the Clippers forward. The boxing legend lauded George for making a strong comeback after the latter dealt with a severe injury. George acknowledged the same, thanking Mayweather for being a part of his journey.

George is currently averaging 25.0-points, 7.3-rebounds, 5.4-assists, and 1.9-steals. PG-13 is one of the best two-way players in the league.

In what many believe, the Clippers would have been 2021 champions, hadn’t Kawhi been injured. The Ty Lue team made back-to-back 0-2 comebacks during the 2021 playoffs.