“I trust Klay Thompson to come in and not disappear for two weeks”: Kendrick Perkins takes a dig at Kyrie Irving ahead of the two All-Stars’ highly anticipated return to the hardwood

Former NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins believes Klay Thompson will be more impactful than Kyrie Irving.

With the majority of NBA players entering the league’s COVID protocols, there was some good news for the fans, as well. Reportedly, Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving would be making a return to the hardwood. The two superstars play for the top seed in the respective conferences.

ESPN story on the January target dates for Klay Thompson’s return to the Golden State Warriors: https://t.co/C0IxRFqjmv — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 18, 2021

The Nets statement on Kyrie Irving re-joining the team: pic.twitter.com/vWW6kXaus9 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 18, 2021

Thompson would be making his return after missing two NBA seasons due to back-to-back catastrophic injuries. On the other hand, Irving hasn’t played a single game this season, protesting against New York City’s vaccine mandate that acquires players to be vaccinated to play home games.

Though Irving’s date to return remains unannounced, Thompson would don the Warriors uniform in January. However, Irving will not be allowed to play home games for the Nets. According to reports, the Nets arrived at this decision with major of their player missing games due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

Also read: “Floyd Mayweather pens an Instagram post applauding Paul George for making a strong comeback from his gruesome injury in 2014”: The boxing legend has been an integral part of PG-13’s road to comeback

ESPN’s panel of Kendrick Perkins, Jalen Green, and Michael Wilbon would discuss what impact the two superstars would have on their return.

Kendrick Perkins believes Klay Thompson will have more impact than Kyrie Irving.

Despite not having some of their best players available, the Nets and the Warriors are the first seed in their respective conferences. In what many believed, it would be the Lakers and the Nets in the Finals. However, the Warriors have emerged as the new favorites after the Lakers have failed to live up to expectations.

With Thompson and Irving about to return, the debate between the Nets and Warriors just got heated. Interestingly, both Thompson and Irving have met each other in three consecutive finals. The two former champions were part of the iconic Warriors-Cavaliers rivalry.

With the discussion around their comeback heating up, Big Perk gave his take.

“I’m going with Klay because of the Warriors culture. The system is already there, he don’t have to do much. He knows his role in their system, it hasn’t changed in the last 5-6 years. I trust Klay to come in and be Klay, and he’s not gonna disappear. He’s not-not gonna show up for practice for two weeks.”

Irving’s uncertain behavior has always been a cause of concern for the Nets organization. However, one has to take into account that Thompson hasn’t played an NBA game since the 2019 Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Also read: “Shaquille O’Neal aims to have 8-pack abs by his 50th birthday in March”: The Lakers legend aspires to be ripped enough to post a shirtless picture on Instagram

Whatever may be the outcome, the return of the Thompson and Irving is great news for basketball fans. Since the two superstars are box-office, and have exceptional talent.