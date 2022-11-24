“Patrick Beverley is Statistically the Worst in the NBA!”: $13 Million Lakers Star Exposed As 1st From Last In Almost Every Category

Nov 18, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (21) reacts after scoring a basket against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Patrick Beverley was a highly influential player for a young team in the Wolves. His confidence rode high because his game backed it up. And more than anything else, he imbued importance towards defense in the young team.

And then at the end of the season, he jumped ship to the Lakers, where he is now being paid $13 million for the season.

Since that decision, Beverley’s overall career has taken a dive. The team he is playing on wins far fewer games, and some kind of curse has taken over his body, making him play a lot worse than he usually does.

But while most fans decided to shrug his slump off, it appears one wanted to find out more about it.

And let’s just say what he found was far, far worse than anything, anyone expected.

NBA Redditor puts Patrick Beverley’s terrible performances into perspective for the NBA community

Whenever one thinks about the Lakers, they usually think about Russell Westbrook’s rise this season. Or perhaps the fear of how Anthony Davis may go down with an injury every other again.

Even LeBron James and how he may be letting his team down.

All these players have been doing Patrick Beverley a massive favor by taking all the attention away. But, after his little fiasco against the Suns, it appears that is no longer the case.

In fact, it is perhaps the reason NBA Reddit user ‘ragelark’ was able to do enough research to put this out in a post.

Patrick Beverley is statistically the worst player in the NBA. He’s averaging 4.1 ppg 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 26% FG and 23.8% from the 3. His PER is 5.3. His FG% is literally the worst in basketball. Advanced stats? PER is the 2nd worst in basketball. TS and offensive rating are the 2nd worst of any player in the sport. Offensive box score +/- and his effective field goal percentage? Dead last. Offensively, he’s the worst player in the sport. Defensively, he’s average at best. Why does this guy continue to get any minutes on a team that is very deep with guards?

Yikes.

All this talk about the Lakers potentially getting rid of a lot of people on their roster, and somehow Beverley had avoided being a part of the topic at all.

But now, it appears it won’t be long before that changes.

Patrick Beverley’s incident with Deandre Ayton during the Lakers vs Suns

Patrick Beverley may be starting to build a bit of a habit against the Suns.

Just a few seasons ago, here is what he did to Chris Paul.

And then, here is what he did to Deandre Ayton recently.

Perhaps the second incident had a bit more merit to it since Ayton was taunting Austin Reaves by standing over him. But, even with that being said, there was no reason to come in that strong.

As you can expect, the NBA is expected to release a fine and potentially a one-game suspension for the man very soon.

