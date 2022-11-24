$6 Million Ben Simmons Kept Charity Work in Philadephia Anonymous Post Kids Dropping Their Technology Scholarships on Learning About Source

Nov 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The word controversy has become synonymous with NBA star Ben Simmons, whose exit from the Sixers organization caused a storm in the sporting world. The former ROTY played four seasons in Philadelphia, making three All-Star, one All-NBA, and two defensive team selections.

However, things turned sour during the 2021 playoffs when Simmons’ inability to shoot the ball was exploited to the maximum. The 26-year-old was now viewed as a liability, with teammate Joel Embiid and coach Doc Rivers publicly expressing doubt over his capabilities to run the floor.

What happened next sowed the seeds of bitterness for Simmons, who wanted out of Philly. Following one of the greatest sports soap opera sagas, the Aussie native was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, not realizing the target he had painted on his back.

Also read: “We’re Gonna do Our Secret Handshake”: Ben Simmons’ Hilarious Reply on Bumping into Joel Embiid During Philadelphia Homecoming

Known for a loyal sports fan base, which is unforgiving to a large extent, the people of Philly openly despised Simmons, throwing shade at him regularly. The situation came to a point where his charity initiatives and education grants would not be welcomed.

Ben Simmons kept charity work in Philadelphia anonymous last year.

Well, It will be a while before Simmons regains the vote of confidence in Philadelphia. It’s been a downfall for the three-time All-Star ever since his lackluster performance in the 2021 playoffs, followed by multiple fines, a suspension, a lot of back-and-forths, and convincing attempts.

Simmons remained adamant, ultimately having his way. Amid this ugly turn of events, the 6ft 10″ guard had instilled a feeling of resentment and hostility towards himself. So much so that his charity/ social work wasn’t welcomed at any cost.

Ben Simmons did charity work in Philly anonymously last year (giving children new winter coats), as he was afraid they wouldn’t be worn if they knew where they were from. A few kids even dropped their technology scholarships because his name was attached. (via @KonradMarshall) pic.twitter.com/Rze6k4XSeW — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) November 23, 2022

According to The Sydney Morning Herald,

Simmons’ eldest sister, Melissa, runs his community and social-impact work (Ben Simmons Family Foundation), which includes everything from youth leadership programs to partnerships with organizations like Operation Warm (giving winter coats to kids who need them). Last year, he was forced to continue the latter anonymously. “We were a little bit worried that people in Philly might not wear the coat if they knew it was from Ben Simmons,” Melissa admits, noting that a few kids even dropped technology scholarships because his name was attached. “That was heart-wrenching.”

An unfortunate situation that’s hopefully resolved in the near time.

Ben Simmons’ recent homecoming game.

One of the most awaited games of the season had the Nets visit the Sixers in Philadelphia, with the talking point being Simmons. The energy levels at the Well Fargo Center were through the roof.

As expected, Simmons was welcomed with a lot of unwelcoming chants. Unfortunately, the Nets couldn’t get the job done on the road losing the contest 106-115.

Speaking of the former Sixers guard, he had a decent performance, having a low-key double-double consisting of 11 points and 11 assists along with 7-rebounds, 3-steals, and 3-blocks.

Also read: “Ben Simmons got a Bulletproof Vest Under There”: Charles Barkley’s Humorous Take on Former Sixers Guard’s ‘Tunnel Outfit’ on Philadelphia Return