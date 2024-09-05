Patrick Beverley Lashes Out At Chris Haynes’ ‘LeBron James Interaction’ Where He Called Him A ‘Fool’

Patrick Beverley has had beef with several NBA players in the past due to his excessive defensive tactics on the floor. And now, the veteran seems to have an ongoing issue with senior NBA insider, Chris Haynes. Taking to his pod to talk about the interaction Haynes had with LeBron James shortly after his Media Day interview with Haynes, Beverley breaks down the analyst’s ‘Fool’ comments.

On The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, the former Bucks guard went into Haynes’ initial interaction with him. This happened back in 2022 on Media Day when the senior NBA insider asked Beverley about his favorite LeBron highlight. To this, he responded with a defensive stop on James when, in fact, he was supposed to name a Bron highlight instead.

Beverley’s favorite highlight was when he stole the ball from The King on a Christmas Day matchup when he was with the Clippers a few years before. Now, the Lakers vs. Clippers matchup is always highly touted and is usually labeled as the battle of Los Angeles.

So a Lakers v. Clippers game, that too on Christmas night, made that moment all the more special for him. And for Beverley, that was his best LeBron highlight.

Now, the veteran analyst eventually had a sitdown with James in 2022, where he supposedly trashed Beverley’s remarks while laughing along with The King. And during his conversation, Haynes can be heard saying, “This fool, he gon’ say, the block I had on LeBron.”

Fast forward two years later, after this interaction between James and Haynes, Beverley expressed his anger, lashing out at the reporter while on the latest episode of his podcast.

“He goes, ‘Man, I interviewed Pat Bev man. This fool gon’ say, ‘I stop him.’ Fool? Explain that to me, Mr. Haynes. How the f**k am I a fool? What did you exactly mean by I’m a fool? I got kids that watch NBA TV and I got kids that watch Inside NBA and hear you talk. You gon’ come around LeBron and call me a fool?”

Pat was visibly upset over how Haynes tried to tarnish his image. And the fact that Beverley’s kids watch the shows made the situation a lot worse.

Eventually, the senior NBA analyst issued an apology for his remarks several times, as Beverley mentioned on the podcast. Also, the fact that this incident took place back in 2022 and it still bothered Beverley means the veteran point guard is not one to let go of things that easily.