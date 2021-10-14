“Ben Simmons, take your a** to work if you want to pay for that $15 million house”: Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal sounds off on disgruntled Sixers star reporting to Philadelphia

Shaq seems to have no sympathy with wantaway Sixers star Ben Simmons. He believes that the Aussie is back just to save his real estate costs.

There seems to be no clear end in sight for the Australian 25-year-old talent yet. Ben Simmons has maintained as low a profile as he usually does all through this summer.

But the 2021 offseason has been a tumultuous one for him, even if he hasn’t actually said a thing. It’s clear that he wants a move away, a change of scenario from Philly.

Ben tried to play hardball with Daryl Morey, but it seems that the Sixers’ front office now has the upper hand. The 25% of his 2021-22 salary placed in escrow seems to have served as heavy motivation for him to return to the fold.

What will the Sixers look like with him on board? Have his teammates forgiven him for wilting from the moment? Has he forgiven them for their public criticisms over the past 4 months? These are burning questions on everyone’s minds, and Shaq is there to voice them.

Shaq mocks Ben Simmons for reporting back to Philadelphia

Shaq seemed to be genial and at ease while talking about the latest developments in the Ben Simmons trade saga. The Lakers legend took to the Big Podcast to voice his opinion about Simmons initiating his return formalities.

“Let’s just talk business first. You miss the season or whatever, that can cost you up to $8 million. You buy a house for $15 million, you’ve got $7 million left.”

“So if he wants to keep his notes up on the $15 million house, you better take your a** to work.”

“But now, when you get to work, all those people who’re burning them jerseys and doing this and that. They’re going to see if he was really working out.”

“We’ve seen those videos of hitting jumpers. We’ve seen those videos of your brand new cars. They’re gonna see if he actually did the work.”

“Somebody put out a great tweet yesterday, have you seen Lonzo Ball working out? His shooting is a testament to somebody working on their jumper. Lonzo Ball is shooting that thing and he looks good shooting that thing.”