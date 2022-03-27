“Hey Joe Lacob, get daddy some big men, or I take away your water!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry shows up with Ryan and Canon to watch Duke vs Arkansas

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry brings Canon and Ryan to the Elite Eight duel between Duke and Arkansas, sits with Joe Lacob

March Madness is going on in full swing, and we already have two teams that have qualified into the Final Four. Villanova beat Houston 50-44 to take the first spot, followed by Duke beating the 4th seeded Arkansas. Today, Kansas faces Miami, and Saint Peter’s takes on UNC for the remaining two spots for the Final Four.

The Duke vs Arkansas contest took place at Chase Center, and Stephen Curry was in attendance. Being ruled out till the playoffs, Steph did not join the Warriors on their road trip. Instead, he’s been spotted at the Chase Center enjoying March Madness. This time, he was joined by Joe Lacob as well.

Also Read: “Forget LeBron James, would you take Stephen Curry or Michael Jordan?”: When Stephen A Smith was bit a little too hard with the Baby Faced Assassin’s bug

Steph brought along his kids Ryan and Canon for the contest as well. Being huge basketball fans, I’m sure the two must have had a great time. Along with the thrilling contest, I guess Canon was enjoying some activities of his own as well.

NBA Twitter reacts as Canon Curry swaps Stephen Curry and Joe Lacob’s water

Stephen Curry really likes to spend time with his family. Basketball is one thing he shares with all of his kids. As unfortunate as his injury is, it gave him some time to spend with his kids before playoffs, and enjoy March Madness together. It seemed like Canon and Ryan were having tons of fun at the Duke v Arkansas contest.

Steph Curry sighting pic.twitter.com/xr4hwlHyaR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 27, 2022

In this clip, it appeared as if Canon took away Joe Lacob’s water, and NBA Twitter couldn’t stop laughing about the same. They took no time to react to the same.

Hey Joe Lacob, get daddy some big men, or I take away your water! https://t.co/WLqMe7QAfR — DubNation(48-26) (@dubs3000) March 27, 2022

Canon just swapped Lacob’s drink lmao https://t.co/JMRGlXcdvc — Klay Thompson’s Burner (@iKlayThompson) March 27, 2022

Hopefully they’re looking for some centers and power forwards — Lud Toe™ ♓️♓️♓️ (@Legget_RayEL) March 27, 2022

Canon is already a menace off court LMAO https://t.co/K6IvLYomcd — Briane (@TheBogzy) March 27, 2022

He changed the game Nah bro he changed the water 💧💀🤣🤣🤣 — Miguel 👑 (@RafaelYriarte) March 27, 2022

Also Read: “Watch out! I, Shaquille O’Neal am coming for you!”: The Big Diesel was out to dunk on any and all legends of the game to stamp his authority

Well, due to his cuteness, I guess Canon got away messing with Joe.

The Warriors continue their road trip, as they face the Wizards today, and the Grizzlies tomorrow before heading home. Stephen Curry remains out and is set to be re-evaluated in a few days.