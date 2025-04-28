Patting Herself on the Back, Savannah James Once Revealed Family’s “Weird and Dark” Movie Tradition

LeBron James and his family have always been seen as one of the NBA’s most wholesome families. Whether it’s celebrating achievements, supporting each other’s dreams, or simply spending quality time together, they have always put togetherness at the forefront. The leader of the house, Savannah James, once revealed one of the ways the family bonds.

During an interview with The Cut in 2023, Savannah said that a typical day in the James household involves chilling, having dinner together, and watching horror movies. The James gang ‘loves’ horror movies.

Savannah’s response shocked the interviewer because horror movies aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. In addition to that, there is one teenager, Bryce, and an 11-year-old, Zhuri, in the family. But horror movies are loved by every member of the family. Savannah said that over the years, it has become a tradition in the household.

She said, “It’s just entertainment to us. I know that’s so weird and dark to say, but we love horror movies and we love watching them together. And I usually figure it out within the first 15 minutes, and I’m like, ‘This is the killer. This is what’s going to happen.’” Savannah prides herself on her ability to figure out the movie’s plot.

“Usually, I’m right. Pat myself on the back for that. I do really good,” she added. Savannah and LeBron have taken their love and appreciation for horror movies to another level. The couple has hosted screenings of horror movies for their friends and other celebrities in the past.

LeBron and Savannah James hosted a screening for ‘Candyman’

When you love something so much that it becomes a family tradition, it’s only fair to bring more people into the group. LeBron and Savannah know how to do it in style. The couple hosted a screening for the 2021 horror/mystery movie ‘Candyman’, co-written by their good friend Jordan Peele.

The pre-release screening for the movie was held in Los Angeles and was attended by several notable stars from the celebrity world. The reason behind their taking on the responsibility of hosting a movie screening was their pure love for horror movies. And it wasn’t the first time they did that.

LeBron and Savannah also hosted a screening for the 2019 horror/mystery ‘Us’ starring Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o. The movie was also written and directed by Peele.