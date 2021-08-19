“Savannah James and LeBron hold ‘Candyman’ screening”: Lakers superstar and his wife support comedian Jordan Peele with publicity for his new horror-thriller

Savannah James and LeBron hosted a celebrity lineup of guests for a screening of ‘Candyman’ by Jordan Peele in Los Angeles.

Jordan Peele is one of the most entertaining comedians in the entertainment industry today. He emerged as a star comedian with his work on Fox’s sketch comedy series Mad TV.

Peele’s best creative work in the past has come alongside Keegan-Michael Key on Key & Peele sketches. He also appeared in the popular television series Fargo in a cameo role alongside Key.

As a result of his work, Peele has cultivated a ton of fans from all sections of society. And it seems that a certain Lakers superstar should also be counted within that faction.

Savannah James and LeBron hold a screening for ‘Candyman’, starring Jordan Peele

‘Candyman’ is a horror thriller by Peele which is scheduled to release in theaters worldwide on August 27. The comedian is on a promotional campaign for his latest big work.

LeBron and his wife Savannah James also seem to be doing their bit for their thespian friend. The power couple hosted a pre-release screening for the movie in Los Angeles to help Jordan Peele out.

This is not the first time that King James has publicly shown support to the Comedy Central star. Peele has also received a shoutout from the Lakers superstar for a past movie called Us.

Us was also a horror-thriller – a genre which Peele excels at and has made his bread and butter as an actor. 83% of reviewers found the movie to be a good watch according to Google, at the time of writing.