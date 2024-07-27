Patty Mills Earns Stephen Curry Comparisons Following 19-Pt Display vs Spain

The biggest global sporting event has started in Paris and the series opener for the men’s basketball category was played between Australia and Spain. In the opening game on Saturday, the Aussie squad won 90-82 to start the tournament on a high note. In the dominant win against a strong Spanish team, Patty Mills was the show-stealer with his fadeaway three-point shot towards the end of the game.

The Miami Heat star also managed to earn Stephen Curry comparisons with his clutch circus shot that extended the Aussie lead.

Mills’ fadeaway three-pointer came in the fourth quarter when the Australian team had a six-point lead over Spain. With the shot clock running out, the 35-year-old broke free from the Spanish defense and executed the shot to perfection.

The shot made Mills the focus on NBA Twitter instantly. Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints posted an image of Mills next to Steph with the caption, “NBA Patty Mills International Patty Mills.”

Azarly meant that Mills shoots like Curry when he’s playing International basketball for Team USA.

NBA Patty Mills International Patty Mills pic.twitter.com/lO7Ym4AO42 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) July 27, 2024

Mills’ shot was loved by fans on the internet as well. Understanding just how difficult it might be to execute a fadeaway three point under intense pressure, one fan wrote, “Off balance 3 is tough.”

Off balance 3 is tough — TAY (@Tay99_) July 27, 2024

The 2014 NBA Champion was waived by the Atlanta Hawks in February this year. A week later, he signed with the Miami Heat. Therefore, Miami fans couldn’t be happier with Mills’ recent form. One fan stated that he will be a perfect fit in Miami.

He's gonna fit like a glove in Miami lol — King_Of_Fedoras (@King_Of_Fedoras) July 27, 2024

The Australian team dominated the game from the beginning. After taking a 12-point lead in the first quarter, they maintained the lead for a long stretch. Josh Giddey played a major role in giving his team the right start by clocking 11 points in the first quarter.

He finished the game with 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists while shooting 7-of-12 from the field. Jock Landale led the Aussie side in scoring with 20 points, shooting 9-of-14 from the field.

The star of the show, Patty Mills registered 19 points on the board. He shot 6/12 from the field and three of six from the three-point line. The Stephen Curry comparisons must feel like a cherry on top for the 35-year-old after the W.