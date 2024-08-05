Paul George Advised Joel Embiid to Find a Way to Stay Relevant on Team USA

Team USA’s 2024 Paris Olympic roster is one of the best we have ever seen. On a team that boasts the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, among other superstars of similar caliber, it’s very easy to fall through the cracks and go unnoticed. This is something that Paul George thought that his new Philadelphia 76ers teammate, Joel Embiid might face in Paris. Therefore, PG advised him a way out.

On Podcast P with Paul George, George was in conversation with Charles Barkley when the two started discussing how Joel Embiid has had a few poor games for Team USA on this Olympics run. PG revealed that he had a conversation with Embiid recently when he gave the 2023 NBA MVP some advice on staying relevant in that stacked squad.

George said that it’s difficult to see success with Team USA while following the same formula as the NBA. That’s why he believes Embiid needs to make a few changes.

PG said, “I had a conversation with him [Joel] not too long ago…It’s a different dynamic when you play Team USA…It’s a little bit of a different thing that I think he’s going through because there’s so much talent on the floor.”

Citing his own experience during the 2o16 Olympics in Rio, PG said that Embiid needs to do things differently to remain a valuable member of the team. He said, “When I played on that 2016 team, my mindset was more so geared towards, I’mma pick dudes up 94 feet, I’mma pressure the hell out of whoever I’m guarding. I don’t do that in the NBA.”

PG advised Embiid to find something different to contribute on that team full of superstars. Because players on the team won’t just pass him the ball like they do in Philly.

Therefore, Embiid has to find ways to hustle for the basketball to get more shots and more opportunities.

While Charles Barkley agreed with PG’s point, he had a different perspective on why Embiid is performing poorly on the team.

The Philly legend said that Embiid isn’t in great shape. As it was the case with him during the NBA season as well, Embiid’s subpar fitness level has made him inconsistent with his performances.

Barkley said that now the 76ers have a great team to contend for the title, and if Embiid doesn’t get himself in perfect shape, he will be the one to be blamed if they lose again next season.