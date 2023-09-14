“Paul George Comes Up, Hits a Crazy 3!”: Kobe Bryant’s Farewell Game in Indiana Left Pacers’ Myles Turner Stunned

Myles Turner was recently a guest on the Tidal League Podcast. While on the show, Myles and the co-hosts talked extensively about players such as Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. On Kobe, Myles shared an interesting story about playing the Lakers while Kobe was on his farewell tour. Myles even added that when they (Indiana Pacers) won, they were being booed by their home crowd because everyone wanted Kobe to win and advance to the playoffs.

Kobe Bryant was on his farewell tour during the 2015-16 season. No.24 by this time had already won 5 Championships and was looking to close out his all-time great career during the 2015-16 season. While on the road, Kobe would often receive standing ovations from the home crowd as the Mamba played in each of those buildings for the last time.

Myles Turner was surprised by the home crowds’ reaction after a win against Kobe

While on the show, the Pacers big man was asked to share any Kobe Bryant memories and stories. Answering the question, Turner said, “It was my rookie season right. We were playing against Kobe. It was his farewell tour. Anytime Kobe touched the ball, the crowd went mad. We were up the whole time during the game. It was crunch time soon and Kobe was leading a comeback by himself. It was a single-digit game, we were up the whole time by double digits before this. So PG ( Paul George), comes up and hits a crazy three and the whole crowd goes “Boooo“.

Myles further went on to share how surprised he was with the crowd’s reaction when they beat the Lakers. Myles said, “I remember the whole arena booing us after we beat the Lakers. Even our fans. Everyone wanted the Lakers to win”. After the matchup, PG also shared his favorite moment of the game.

Paul George shares his favorite Kobe Bryant moment

Though Myles may have been star-struck and a little confused with the outcome of the game, for Paul George, the shoot over Kobe was one of his favorite moments. Recalling the event on his podcast, Paul said, “My favorite moment…I remember in that game I got the win in our last match-up against them( The Lakers). I remember he came to the locker room after the game after everything cooled down. I had to wait for a cool probably hour and a half until the game was over. Like yeah, his cool down was crazy but he came over and he chopped it up to me you know we laughed we talked about the game and I was holding that over his head like I won that match up“.

Kobe Bryant most definitely left a never-ending impact on the NBA and basketball as a whole. He motivated many of today’s stars from Jason Tatum to Devin Booker. The respect and love for the Mamba will forever live on in the sport, even long after he is gone.