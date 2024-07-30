mobile app bar

Paul George Confesses Buying a Ferrari on eBay Right After Signing First NBA Contract

Prateek Singh
Published

Paul George. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

What would a 20-year-old do if he’s handed a $3.9 million contract? Paul George has the answer to that. On Podcast P with Paul George, the 9x All-Star unveiled that when he first landed an NBA contract, he bought himself a Ferrari. Now, it isn’t as flashy as it sounds.

The 34-year-old said that while he was interested in getting himself a supercar, he was a little hesitant in splurging money, so he took the eBay route to get himself a set of wheels on a budget.

PG praised Tyrese Maxey, who was a guest on the podcast, for making good money and being smart with the finances, something George failed to do.

“You know what’s funny about this story? I just made my deal, right? And I was still trying to be cheap at the same time. This is how cheap I was though, my a** went on eBay, to look for a Ferrari.”

Not only did he find himself a Ferrari, but PG claims that he also got a great deal on it. He bought a black Ferrari F430 Spider for himself for $120,000.

He also unveiled that the person he bought his car from was a fan of his and he was willing to make it as smooth a transaction as he could. The owner of that Ferrari also owned several other great cars, so, it seems like everything aligned perfectly to help PG get that “I made it” feeling.

The former Clipper said that since then it has become a tradition for him to buy a Ferrari every time he signs a new deal. In his own words, his new Ferrari, in celebration of his recent $212 million max contract, is on the way.

PG-13 and his impressive car collection

Now, as George claims, he buys himself a Ferrari after every deal he signs. If that is the case, he must have quite a few, as he’s been in the League for nearly 14 years. But as a man who makes millions, PG’s car collection is sure to make many a man jealous.

The newly unveiled 76er owns a Range Rover, which goes for around $93,350. He bought it as a Mother’s Day gift for his wife, who was his fiancé back in 2018. As someone who was an ambassador for Jeep, having a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon also comes as a no-brainer.

The $37,445 SUV has been featured on his social media profiles a few times and the nine-time All-Star addresses the car as his “baby.” Since his love for Ferrari is evident, it’s only fair to mention his Ferrari 458 Italia Spider which comes at a market price of $264,553 and helps elevate the charm of his garage.

As George claimed, the Ferrari to celebrate his contract with the 76ers is on the way. We can only wait and see what model he picks out for himself in the City of Brotherly Love.

