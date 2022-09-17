Paul George got through a Gruesome Injury, thanks to Floyd Mayweather and a $257,000 Ferrari 458 Italia

In 2014, Paul George suffered an open fracture of his tibia and fibula bones, resulting in immediate surgery and a long and gruesome rehab

The summer of 2014 didn’t go as Paul George would have expected it to. The 6’8″ forward was selected as part of Team USA for the upcoming FIBA World Cup. It was a stacked roster that contained the likes of Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, and more.

However, during the training camp itself, PG chased down James Harden for a block, which resulted in an injury ruling him out for the upcoming season. PG had to undergo immediate surgery to repair the open fracture suffered on his tibia and fibula bones.

Recovering from an injury of this level is never an easy process. The bones take their time to heal, and then comes the rehab. However, George made a spectacular return to the court, in April 2015, earlier than what was expected. We think it may be thanks to these two factors.

Floyd Mayweather and a $257,000 Ferrari helped Paul George recover faster

While PG was in the hospital, recovering from his surgery, he got a surprise visit from a legend, who knows a thing or two about injuries: Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather sat down with Paul and talked to him for a while. PG even put up a post thanking the boxing legend.

Less than a day later, Paul George got into contacts, and made a purchase costing him more than a quarter million dollars. PG bought a Ferrari 458 Italia, with a price tag of over $257,000.

Even though he knew he couldn’t drive it for a while, PG got the car customized so he could fit his entire 6’8″ frame.

We don’t know whether it was something Mayweather told him, or if the purchase was something PG always had on his mind, but damn. That is one expensive whip.