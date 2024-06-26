mobile app bar

Paul George Free Agency: CJ McCollum Surprisingly Names West Team to Help PG Win Championship

Trikansh Kher
Published

CJ McCollum and Paul George. Credits: USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest question marks heading into this year’s NBA offseason is Paul George and his free agency situation. PG13 turned down his player option last year, and chose to enter the market as a free agent this summer. Currently, the Clippers wing seems to be exploring his options, and veteran guard CJ McCollum has an interesting suggestion for him.

The NBPA president was recently a guest on NBA Today, where he discussed a plethora of topics, including George’s ongoing free agency and his situation with the Los Angeles Clippers.

While the Clippers were quick to sign on George’s superstar teammate Kawhi Leonard, the Indiana legend decided against signing an extension with them. This has led to people speculating about his next destination.

McCollum believes if winning is a priority, George should take his talents to San Fransico and join hands with their lifelong rivals, Golden State. He even answered a question on similar lines by saying,

“To the Bay … The West is hard, but could you imagine him, Steph [Curry], [Draymond Green] together?”

McCollum’s fellow panelists, Taylor Rooks, Austin Rivers, and Malika Andrews, seemed shocked by their co-panelist’s take, as the trio sided with the Philadelphia 76ers being a better option for the 34-year-old superstar.

Another reason McCollum’s endorsement of Golden State was rather surprising lies in C.J.’s historied rivalry against the Dubs. From 2014 to 2022, McCollum and his Blazers running mate, Damian Lillard tried year after year to overcome Golden State in the playoffs but failed each time.

This resulted in both guards eventually being shipped off to their current teams, as the Blazers chose to bet on a rebuild instead of sticking with its two-guard tango, ending a decade-long partnership.

But from the looks of it, George will not be re-signing with the Clippers and will look to have a change of scenery. The Dubs will become a viable option on the chance that Klay Thompson departs from the Warriors, a possibility that is becoming more and more real by the hour. A trio of Steph, Draymond, and George will surely make the San Fran team a contender, as the Warriors struggle to keep Curry’s Championship window open.

