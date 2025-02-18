Paul George Gives One Simple Reason Why Luka Doncic and LeBron James Pairing Will Work for the Lakers

Feb 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) checks on guard Luka Doncic (77) after he was hit in the face against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It’s never a good idea to completely write off a team from title contention if it stars LeBron James and Luka Doncic. However, that’s exactly what Paul George pointed out on his latest Podcast P episode.

The 76ers forward claimed that Luka and LeBron’s high basketball IQs will ensure a seamless fit for them both. While both players thrive with the ball in their hands, PG thinks their understanding of the game will work in tandem to improve their off-ball game.

“I think it’s gonna work on a simple fact that both of those two are high-level IQ players,” he said. “They understand spacing, they understand pick-and-rolls, they see plays 2,3 plays ahead.”

George added that both LeBron and Luka’s ability to manipulate plays and toy with defenders will be a nightmare for opposing teams. With the perfect blend of role players currently at the Lakers’ disposal, George seems happy he’s not in the West anymore, saying, “Good luck in the West, it’s going to be a nightmare playing the Lakers.“

The nine-time All-Star joked about the failed Mark Williams trade. Luka’s ability to fit with athletic rim-rushing big men is already a well-documented threat. PG claimed teams in the West will have a hard time facing the Lakers in the playoffs. He said,

“What Luka is so great with playing with is athletic 5s. That’s what unlocks his game and his potential and his ability to get downhill, and put pressure at the rim. It’s gonna be dynamic. God, thank God the Mark Williams sh*t didn’t go through.”

What is a realistic ceiling for the new-look Lakers?

Of course, Paul George’s words make it seem like the Lakers are locked in to win the title right now, but the reality is far off. Sure, they look dangerous, but they still have a long way to go till they can challenge.

The most obvious weakness is their center depth. Losing Anthony Davis is a huge blow, but Jaxson Hayes has filled AD’s offensive void relatively well. He’s also had a positive impact defensively, with the Lakers losing the one game he didn’t play after the Luka trade.

Alex Len was signed on as a stop-gap option, but his less-than-stellar debut exposed the Lakers’ glaring weaknesses: They have no competitive big men.

What they do have is remnants of the team they built around James. The 3-and-D guys like Gabe Vincent and Dorian Finney Smith are thriving in their bench roles. Rui Hachimura has seen an offensive leap, and Austin Reaves has continued to impress with his consistent numbers.

The more realistic fans will know that the Lakers cannot challenge for the title this season. But the team is uniquely built, poses a massive threat offensively, and isn’t as weak defensively as the media would have you believe.

It’s safe to assume that the Lakers have a deep playoff run in them. But when push comes to shove, and it will, they are likely to crumble in a potential 7-game series against the Thunder or the Nuggets.