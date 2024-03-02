Paul George Has ‘Affirming’ Reaction to Russell Westbrook’s Injury: “We’ll Be a Support System Here”

Dec 29, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13, right) is greet by guard Russell Westbrook (0) after fouled out during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, the Los Angeles Clippers registered a comfortable 140-115 win over the Washington Wizards, returning to winning ways after two straight losses. However, their title odds suffered a massive blow as backup point guard Russell Westbrook incurred a left hand fracture. He has been ruled out indefinitely following the injury.

In the second quarter of the game, Westbrook tried to knock the ball off of Wizards guard Jordan Poole’s hands and took a blow on his left hand in the process. The injury looked innocuous and the veteran tried to play it off. However, he left the court for the locker room after playing only 10 minutes. Post-game, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue confirmed that Westbrook has fractured his hand and will be sidelined.

Clippers’ star forward Paul George empathized with his teammate and vowed to rally behind him during his recovery. He said,

“Just be here for him. It’s a tough injury. He’s one of the most durable people we’ve had. To go along with his support system at home, we’ll be a support system here.”

George’s words of affirmation will be crucial for Westbrook as he has had tough stints with injuries before. The Clippers guard has shown incredible durability this season, playing all 58 games for the LA side. The Clips surely have the manpower to compensate for Westbrook’s absence. But they will hope that Russ is healthy before the playoffs start.

Russell Westbrook’s selflessness elevated the Clippers to title contenders

When the Clippers landed James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers, there were concerns about how the team would accommodate the former MVP in their star-studded starting lineup, featuring Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George. The questions had merit as the quartet got off to a horrendous start as teammates. They lost six on the trot and fell to 3-7 after their first ten games.

The Clippers needed course correction and Westbrook stepped up. He requested to come off the bench and lead the second unit, allowing Harden to be the primary ball handler in the starting lineup. The move worked wonders as the Clippers won 15 of their next 20 games. Since Westbrook retreated to the bench, they are 35-13, which is the second-best record in the league in that span, only behind the Boston Celtics, who are 38-10.

Westbrook has been vital in the Clippers’ turnaround. He’s averaging 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and one steal in 21 minutes off the bench. The veteran guard willingly sacrificing his starting role for the team’s betterment turned the tides for their faltering campaign. Westbrook’s injury is therefore a massive blow to the Clippers.