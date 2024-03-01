Paul George Injury Report: Will Clippers Star Play Tonight vs Wizards?

The LA Clippers are losing momentum, inching closer to the end of the regular season. Although they are currently 4th in the West, the Clips are on a two-game losing streak. To make matters worse, their star player Paul George is injured and has been missing games. They are now gearing up to face the Washington Wizards tonight and all eyes are locked in on PG’s injury update.

Advertisement

As per the official injury report, the Clippers have listed PG as ‘Questionable’ for the upcoming game against the Wizards at the Crypto Arena. The 33-year-old has injured his left knee, and although there has been an update on it, it isn’t related to his recovery.

Tomer Azarly initially reported about PG’s injury stating that his presence at the next game is questionable. Moments later, Azarly posted, “Another bit: Paul George’s initial knee soreness diagnosis is now being called ‘left knee meniscus irritation.'”

Advertisement

PG has missed the last two games because of this injury and his team has lost both. Coach Lue, while providing an update on PG before the Lakers game, said, “He’s hurt” and that he is not practicing before the game.

Although PG did get a few shots up before tip-off, that was the extent of it. While there is no official word yet on PG, it is unlikely that he will be available for the next matchup against the Wizards.

Paul George’s injury could fetter the franchise’s championship dream

The 9x All-Star has been pivotal for the Clippers so far this season. PG is averaging 22.1 points, 3.7 assists, and 5.3 rebounds, per game, shooting 45.6% from the field. The Clippers would want their star player to get back on the court for them as they’re also missing another crucial player in action.

Advertisement

26-year-old center for the Clippers Ivica Zubac is also out of the team’s rotation due to illness. Zubac has been leading the team in blocks, averaging 1.3 per game.

Two days ago, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN assured the LAC fans that PG “will be back soon” and that he is “feeling better each day”. However, not much has changed since then. George has had a troubling past with knee injuries, having dealt with several of them since joining the Clippers in 2019.

Fortunately, he has been healthy for the better part of this season. Now that the Clippers move closer to the playoffs, injuries like this could bring devastating results for the franchise.