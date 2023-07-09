Having Bagged $260,000,000 Contract, the Timberwolves All-Star Hopes of Leaving Michael Jordan’s Legacy in the Dust

Anthony Edwards is undoubtedly one of the brightest talents in the NBA. He recently signed a massive $260,000,000 contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves. A huge accomplishment for such a young player. And now having secured the bag, ANT has set his sites on a much bigger price. As he revealed in an exclusive interview on the Minnesota Timberwolves YouTube channel, he now aims to steal a title long held by Michael Jordan. The title of the greatest shooting guard of all time.

Advertisement

Drafted number one overall in the 2020 NBA draft, Edwards has been a star from the get-go. His dominant style of play coupled with his incredible mentality makes him the ideal player. But, what makes him even more special are the lofty expectations he has for himself.

Anthony Edwards is gunning for Michael Jordan’s title as the greatest shooting guard of all time

Confidence is key to success in the NBA, and there can be no denying that Anthony Edwards has confidence in droves. The 21-year-old is preparing to enter his fourth season in the NBA and is already considered by many to be one of the best in the league.

Advertisement

However, being one of the best in today’s game isn’t enough for ANT. He has set some big goals for himself. And, one of them, as he explained in an interview with Michael Grady, is to be remembered as the greatest shooting guard of all time. But, this is a title currently held by Michael Jordan.

MJ is without a shadow of a doubt the goat. One of the reasons he holds this position is because of what he has achieved as a player. It is a title that even the great LeBron James struggles to take away from him.

Michael Grady: “You’re still so young in this game, and if you were to think… when your time is done.. .when you hang up the sneakers… what would you like to be remembered for?” Anthony Edwards: “As the greatest shooting guard to play basketball!”

Edwards has a tall task ahead of him. After all, she is hoping to emulate and even surpass the greatest player the world of basketball has ever seen.

Advertisement

The Ant-Man has a lot to do before he can take the title from Michael Jordan

Anthony Edwards is still far from surpassing Michael Jordan. Jordan was a dominant force in his own right, an unstoppable player that many feared. His elite scoring and rock-solid defense made him a problem at both ends of the court.

But, most of all his six NBA championships, his five MVPs, his Defensive Player of the Year award, his two Olympic Gold Medals, and his plethora of other awards speak for themselves. All of which Edwards is yet to achieve.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FOXSports/status/1250907482379059201?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

That being said, ANT is still a young man. He has plenty of time left before his career comes to an end, and with his current work ethic and drive to be the best, he is sure to give Jordan a run for his money.