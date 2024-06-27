mobile app bar

Paul George Prays for Sparks’ Cameron Brink Following Devastating ACL Injury

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Paul George Prays for Sparks’ Cameron Brink Following Devastating ACL Injury

Credits: USA TODAY SPORTS

Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink‘s rookie season was recently brought to a close after she suffered an extremely unfortunate ACL injury. Since then, the 22-year-old has received positive messages from everyone within the basketball community, with LA Clippers star Paul George being the latest on the list.

Being part of a franchise in the same city as Brink and having done an episode of his show Podcast P together, George is one of many people keenly following Brink’s WNBA career. On her recent post on Instagram, the 34-year-old voiced his support for the young WNBA star, commenting, “Speedy recovery CB *prayer emoji*”.

The Cameron Brink post in question here contained pictures of her with her dog and her boyfriend. In each one of them, the former Stanford Cardinal can be seen holding crutches, clearly still unable to walk without support.

There is still no ironclad recovery timeline that has been set for the Sparks rookie. However, with the average recovery time for an ACL tear being 6-9 months, Brink’s season has come to an end. Unfortunately for her, this means she will be unable to attend the Paris Olympics with the Women’s 3×3 Basketball team, despite having been selected.

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by (@cameronbrink22)

At the moment, Brink’s life is likely marred by feelings of frustration. After all, the moments that she had waited for all her life are now being taken away from her. However, the WNBA star has remained strong.

Still very young, Cameron will likely come back from this injury stronger than before. And with Paul George, along with the rest of the basketball community right behind her, there will only be unanimous support for her until that time comes.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Tonoy Sengupta is a Senior Editor at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta

Share this article

Don’t miss these