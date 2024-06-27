Paul George Prays for Sparks’ Cameron Brink Following Devastating ACL Injury

Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink‘s rookie season was recently brought to a close after she suffered an extremely unfortunate ACL injury. Since then, the 22-year-old has received positive messages from everyone within the basketball community, with LA Clippers star Paul George being the latest on the list.

Being part of a franchise in the same city as Brink and having done an episode of his show Podcast P together, George is one of many people keenly following Brink’s WNBA career. On her recent post on Instagram, the 34-year-old voiced his support for the young WNBA star, commenting, “Speedy recovery CB *prayer emoji*”.

PG commented on Cameron Brink's post pic.twitter.com/8YGZxvgOqn — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) June 26, 2024

The Cameron Brink post in question here contained pictures of her with her dog and her boyfriend. In each one of them, the former Stanford Cardinal can be seen holding crutches, clearly still unable to walk without support.

There is still no ironclad recovery timeline that has been set for the Sparks rookie. However, with the average recovery time for an ACL tear being 6-9 months, Brink’s season has come to an end. Unfortunately for her, this means she will be unable to attend the Paris Olympics with the Women’s 3×3 Basketball team, despite having been selected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@cameronbrink22)

At the moment, Brink’s life is likely marred by feelings of frustration. After all, the moments that she had waited for all her life are now being taken away from her. However, the WNBA star has remained strong.

Still very young, Cameron will likely come back from this injury stronger than before. And with Paul George, along with the rest of the basketball community right behind her, there will only be unanimous support for her until that time comes.