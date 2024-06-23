Paul George Trade Scenarios: 3 Landing Spots Where Clippers Star Can Thrive

May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) drives to the basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Is the sun setting on Paul George’s Los Angeles Clippers tenure? After five seasons with the franchise, there is a lingering belief that George is going to pursue a new avenue in this year’s free agency following repeated failures to make it to the NBA Finals. In 2021, he signed a four-year, $176 million deal with the Clippers, under which he has a $48 million player option for the 2024-25 season. So he can opt out of it and test his value in the market this summer.

Although there can be reservations among teams about offering a big-time contract to a 34-year-old athlete, PG-13 has remained a consistent two-way performer in the league in the last few years. But it is unlikely that he will grab a contract that ranges around $50 million per year.

However, if he chooses to leave, here is a look at his fit with some of the likely candidates.

Golden State Warriors

PG-13 has been linked to the Warriors since the 2023-24 season. After Klay Thompson’s below-par 2023-24 campaign, George may be the best option for the Dubs. He is an upgrade at the defensive end and can ease the offensive burden on Stephen Curry through his versatile scoring.

If Thompson and the Warriors fail to reach an agreement in the next few weeks, then the franchise can look George’s way. Financially, they won’t be able to offer a max contract because of their bloated luxury tax bill.

But a short-term deal from the Stephen Curry-led squad can hold a lot of sway for someone like PG, who wants to win quick.

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers can be the most likely place for George’s new chapter. During the pre-game broadcast of the NBA Finals’ Game 4 between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics, Embiid had been seated alongside PG-13 for the preview. The 2023 MVP had glanced at George with a side-eye while talking about adding missing pieces to his team for a title run, making his intentions pretty clear.

The fit makes sense considering the duo can open the door to a substantial inside-outside game. Apart from that, if Embiid picks up a major injury then George can act as an offensive insurance at least.

With long-term Forward Tobias Harris on the brink of exit, there will be a huge gap to fill for the 76ers and the 34-year-old can upgrade the lineup. Financially, Philly will have a ton of space for the 2024-25 season and can offer a big-time contract to George.

Orlando Magic

Like the 76ers, the Orlando Magic are also in a terrific financial position. They can offer max contracts and are in the hunt for an elite two-way Guard. Last season, no Magic player made more than three triples per game and they were dead-last in total three-pointers made.

George nailed 3.3 three-pointers per game during the 2023-24 campaign and will immediately help out the Florida franchise from long range.

Additionally, Magic’s lack of experience showed on the road during the first round of the 2024 playoffs against the Cavs. So in terms of adding veteran experience and leadership to a young squad, PG-13 is also an enticing option for the budding franchise.

There are a lot of teams that will be on the hunt for George but he will most likely settle for a contender. There is also a chance that he will stay with Kawhi Leonard and run it back for the LA Clippers as they head into their new arena, the Intuit Dome. Whatever decision he makes, there is going to be a lot of intrigue regarding one of the most consistent two-way stars in the NBA.