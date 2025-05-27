“We Could’ve Kept Tobias”: Paul George Details Encountering Rowdy Philly Fans During His 1st Season as a Sixer

Aside from the memes and the jokes, the 2024-25 NBA season was extremely hard for the Philadelphia 76ers. One of the biggest victims of the struggles was Paul George. The team and the fans anticipated him to be great, but injuries derailed his plans. On top of the mental toll from his health setbacks, PG experienced the ruthlessness of Philly fans.

George has an extensive history of injuries throughout his NBA career. Nonetheless, he has always bounced back when adversity hits. Entering his 15th year in the league, he found himself in a familiar situation in a new environment.

Although George knows what it takes to get back to the level he was when healthy, it doesn’t make the process any easier. George’s bad injury luck began in the preseason after he hyperextended his knee. He then began to deal with left groin soreness during the regular season, which he eventually aggravated later on, ultimately ending his year prematurely.

George’s body failed to respond to what his mind wanted. That mental barrier became extremely debilitating to his mental.

“You know what you’re capable of, but mentality, I can’t do what I used to be able to do,” George confessed in a recent episode of Podcast P. George didn’t focus too much on these thoughts in the past due to his youth. But the league is only getting younger, while his time is running out.

The nine-time All-Star tried to use his time away from basketball to ensure he got his mind in the right state. That is much easier said than done, especially when Philadelphia fans are in the mix.

PG experienced the brutal honesty of Philly fans firsthand during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC championship win. Fans noticed George in his vehicle and didn’t hold back from expressing their feelings.

“As soon as I roll down my window, they’re like, ‘Yo, that is Paul George!'” George said. “‘Yo, we should have kept [Tobias Harris]!”

George couldn’t contain his laughter when telling the story, nor could his guest, Carmelo Anthony. They both can laugh about the moment now, but also addressed how difficult hearing comments such as those are for players.

Anthony went on to reveal that playing for a big city with fans as passionate as Philadelphia leads to those encounters. “That’s the beauty of playing in a big city,” Anthony proclaimed. “I know they’re going to keep me sharp no matter what.”

George understands Anthony’s feelings more than ever now. Although he played in a big city in Los Angeles, he was on the Clippers, which is infamously the little brother team to the Los Angeles Lakers. This season has prepared George for what to expect from Sixers fans.

The 2025-26 season will be a huge year for Philadelphia. With a fully healthy roster, the Sixers still have what it takes to compete for a title. Hopefully, this past dreadful year is a learning curve, allowing George to prove himself as a bona fide star.