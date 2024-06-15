“Troel at It’s Finest”: Trae Young Can’t Help But Laugh at Joel Embiid’s Attempt at Tampering

Despite being a perennial MVP candidate, Joel Embiid has yet to reach the Eastern Conference Finals in his 10-year NBA career. The 2023-24 season brought further disappointment as a hobbling Embiid lacked the team support to get past the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs. Thus, the 2023 MVP seemingly needs some help to chase the elusive championship dream.

On that note, he did almost break the league’s rules on tampering in a supposed attempt to recruit Los Angeles Clippers SG Paul George. Embiid’s hilarious side-eye to PG might not have broken the rules of tampering, but it did amuse his Eastern Conference rival, Trae Young.

During the NBA Countdown show before the NBA Finals Game 4 between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics, Joel Embiid and Paul George joined the ESPN panel. When discussing how the Philadelphia 76ers should go about their business during the 2024 free agency, Embiid stated, “Hopefully, this offseason we find a way to get better and add some pieces.”

While saying “some pieces”, the 2023 MVP gave a suggestive side-glance to Paul George who was sitting beside him. PG-13 also exchanged smiles with him and it was clear he got the message.

This exchange made it clear who Embiid wants in his quest during the 2023-24 season. Some voices argued that he was engaged in “tampering” and was luring George to his squad.

However, the subtle nature of the exchange makes it difficult for the league to ascertain whether it’s a joke or really tampering. SportsCenter’s official handle shared the video of Embiid’s glance towards George, where Atlanta Hawks PG Trae Young hilariously responded , “F That. Troel at its Finest.”

The Hawks star is bang-on about the trolling nature of the Eastern Conference superstar. While Trae was having a laugh over the whole episode, some fans believe that there is more than what meets the eyes.

PG-13 to 76ers a confirmed deal?

Many folks on X suggested that it is clear as day that Joel Embiid was engaged in tampering. One of the users wrote, “POV – You’re watching a tampering expert”

Meanwhile, there were murmurs of Embiid being aware of his 76ers working on a deal with the Clippers guard. In that wake, a commenter wrote, “He gotta know something behind the scenes”.

Not many were stoked about this move considering George’s history of disappearing in the playoffs while having a limited upside as a 34-year-old. Thus, the pairing of Embiid and PG-13 doesn’t scream an NBA title for a user who wrote, “Even you two were together,you will not win the championship.”

At any rate, Embiid’s signal towards George has spiced up the 2024 offseason scenery with Warriors also potentially in the mix for PG–13. While an ageing star player who can be inconsistent in the postseason doesn’t invite much optimism, George’s fit around the elite Center does make sense.