Paul George’s 2nd Round Joke in 76ers Introductory Conference Gets Clippers Smack From ESPN Analyst

The Philadelphia 76ers introduced the final addition to their recently assembled big three. Paul George quickly made his presence known by humorously commenting on the franchise’s lasting struggles to advance past the second round. Shortly after, Zach Lowe referenced those words to poke fun at the Los Angeles Clippers, adding another layer to this drama.

George’s statement became a key discussion area on ESPN’s NBA Today. While analyzing those words, Lowe took a playful jab at PG’s former team by highlighting their terrible playoff track record. However, the NBA analyst soon showered praise for the 34-year-old while pointing to a better future for the 76ers, stating,

“Paul George chuckled about not getting past the second round. If anybody should know how hard it is to get past the second round, it’s a former Clipper and it took them a long time just to get out the second round and Paul George was the most important player who got the player over that hump”.

George‘s initial comments surfaced while discussing the team’s ambitions in the future. On this occasion, he joked about the franchise’s ongoing postseason setbacks, mentioning, “From a legacy standpoint, obviously, if we win and get past the second round, then we’re onto something good”.

These remarks allowed Lowe to pull the Los Angeles Clippers’ leg, and he did so in style. At the same time, the analyst respected George’s contributions during the franchise’s first and only ever Western Conference Finals run in 2021. After all, his impressive playoff stat line of 26.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1 steal per game was crucial in securing this feat.

The 76ers fans will be hoping for a repeat of this performance in the coming seasons. The franchise is well-positioned to advance beyond the second round for the first time since 2001. The big question now is: can they finally make it happen?