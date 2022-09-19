Paul Pierce beleives Ray Allen wasn’t a part of Boston’s Big-3 and neither was Rajon Rondo

The Boston Celtics had a Big-3 when the 2007-08 season started that everyone knows of, but Paul Pierce says Ray Allen wasn’t a part of it.

When Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, and Rajon Rondo played in the TD Garden night in and night out, it was the last Boston Celtics ever saw its glory days.

It was 14 years ago when they won their last championship under Head coach Doc Rivers in the very year when they assembled their squad.

Everything that could go downhill there onwards, went. And most of it was due to the fact that the chemistry of the team which looked at par for a first-year team, significantly dipped second year onwards.

And according to The Truth, it could be because Allen was never as involved with the team, off-the-court as he should have been.

Neither Ray Allen nor Rajon Rondo was in the Big-3 according to Paul Pierce

The 10x All-Star and 2008’s Finals MVP, Paul, doesn’t believe Allen was not part of the Big-3 in Boston.

And most of us would believe if not the Ray-Ray, Rondo would be the one Pierce would consider the third part of the Big 3.

But it wasn’t their main point guard either. It was rather a role-playing guard who just played a year with the Celtics and retired afterwards – Sam Cassell.

Paul Pierce on Ray Allen: ‘Me, Sam (Cassell) and Kevin (Garnett) were our Big Three’: http://t.co/xVtVmBr92X pic.twitter.com/8ozWvcMDvd — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) April 15, 2015

Now, Rondo who is a 2x NBA champ, 4x All-Star, 3x assists leader, as well as a one-time steals leader, is obviously a greater player than Cassell.

Ray is a better player than both of those guys and is also one of the greatest shooters in the game, maybe just behind Stephen Curry.

Paul has his solid reasons for what he believes was his closed Big-3 but it’s also a fact that the C’s weren’t winning anything if they didn’t have Rajon or Ray at their helm.

Meanwhile, the 2x NBA champ, Cassell, was an easily replaceable piece of the team. So, it might be just Pierce being Pierce, saying what he believes is “The Truth”.