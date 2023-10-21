“Paul Pierce Called Me at 3 in the Morning!”: Rajon Rondo Reveals Joe Mazzulla’s Invite, Reacts to Celtics’ New Additions

As of today, the Boston Celtics are still in the middle of their training camp. With his players hard at work, Joe Mazzulla decided to bring in some veteran experience to guide the team. Extending an invite to some of the Cs’ former players, Mazzulla invited them to training camp. To no one’s surprise, Paul Pierce and Rajon Rondo were on the list of invitees. Of course, an email wasn’t the only thing Rondo received. Following his visit, the former Celtics point guard revealed in an interview that he got a call from ‘the Truth’ as well, informing him that the organization wanted them to come back.

Advertisement

Rajon Rondo reveals he got a 3:00 AM call from Paul Pierce

Recently, some former Boston Celtics stars attended training camp. Having received an email from head coach Joe Mazzulla, the organization decided to turn to its alumni. The idea was likely to have the current roster mesh with some of the team’s former players in order to build the Celtics culture.

Two players who were, as expected, invited back were Rajon Rondo and Paul Pierce. As Rondo revealed, he not only received an email but also got a call from the Truth at 3:00 Am. Pierce decided to surprise his former teammate, informing him that the Cs wanted them back, and all Rondo could do was wonder who was on the line.

Advertisement

“Paul called me at like 3 in the morning. He was like, ‘They want us back.’ I’m like, ‘Hello?’”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BasketballOnX/status/1715479043301118002?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It’s great to see that the two former stars are still so close. They were both key pieces in the Celtics’ 2008 NBA Championship-winning team and continue to have a soft spot in the hearts of the Celtics’ faithful. No matter what, their experience and their knowledge will likely always be welcomed in the locker room. Even if it is just for one day of training camp.

Rondo is very impressed with some of the Celtics’ new additions, especially Jrue Holiday

The Boston Celtics made some interesting moves this off-season. They made a number of great pickups, surrounding the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with some exceptional talent. Having watched them in action, Rajon Rondo is also impressed with the moves the organization has made.

He commented that the team looks great, just as they do on paper. However, his favorite new recruit is Jrue Holiday. Rondo played with Holiday back when they were both on the New Orleans Pelicans and is excited for the Celtics to see what he brings to the team.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBCSCeltics/status/1715434870527189031?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hopefully, Holiday proves to be a good signing for the Celtics. Rondo seems to have a lot of faith in him, which says a lot. And, to be fair to him, Holiday has all the right tools to help the Cs have a long run in the Playoffs.