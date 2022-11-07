Is Damian Lillard Playing Tonight Vs Heat? Blazers Issue Availability Report for 6x All-Star

Nov 2, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shakes the hand of Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) after a game at Moda Center. The Memphis Grizzlies won the game 111-106. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trailblazers started the season in a fashion no one would have expected. After failing to even make it to the Play-In games last season, the Blazers sit #4 in the West with a 6-3 record. A huge part of the same has been the tremendous form Damian Lillard has been in.

After missing a huge portion of the previous season, it seemed like people started to forget who ‘Dame Dolla’ was and what he could do. Lillard took care of it instantly, averaging 31 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists to start the season.

With Dame out, the Blazers have a 1-2 record in 3 games. Sure, they faced off some of the tougher Western teams like the Grizzlies and the Suns, but the result may have been different with Dame in the lineup. This leaves people wondering whether he’d play tonight or he’ll sit this one out as well.

Also Read: Drake, Who Cashed Out $1 Million on the Warriors, Gets Hated on by Chicago Bulls Announcers

Is Damian Lillard playing tonight?

A right calf strain dampened Damian Lillard’s blisteringly hot start to the season. Dame was expected to miss one to two weeks with the same. However, it feels like things may be looking better for the Blazers.

According to the latest injury report, Damian Lillard has been upgraded to questionable.

Damian Lillard has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow in Miami. Anfernee Simons is doubtful. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) November 6, 2022

This means we may see Lillard suit up tonight. At the same time, the Blazers may not want to take a risk, and may rest him for an extra game or two.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal’s Multi-millionaire Son, Myles B O’Neal Tries Choking the 7 Footer With Cheetos In a Prank