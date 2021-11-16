“Stephen Curry is so selfless, man!”: Klay Thompson waxes poetic about his fellow Splash Brother ahead of key Warriors game vs Kevin Durant’s Nets

Klay Thompson calls his splash bro Stephen Curry a selfless teammate and discusses what motivates him to make a strong return in December

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have spent a decade together. No other active trio has achieved this feat. They have faced the highs and lows of their respective careers with each other.

They ended the 40-year championship drought in the Bay Area and made it to the finals for 4 consecutive years after that. The Splash Bros established themselves as one of the greatest backcourts of this generation and set multiple records in the NBA. Dub Nation is patiently waiting for Thompson’s return in December as the Warriors make a strong case for the title this year.

Golden State Warriors Analyst Kelenna Azubuike sat down with Klay Thompson to discuss some of the fondest memories he has with Curry and Green over the last 10 years that they’ve played together.

Klay Thompson draws motivation from Stephen Curry and Draymond to make a strong comeback

In the interview, Klay described what it’s like playing with the unanimous MVP and how they bonded in their initial years. Thompson was drafted the year Stephen Curry injured his ankle as a result they couldn’t play together in his rookie season. “In 2014 we had a great time in Spain. I think that’s when we really got to know each other playing golf and just hanging out. That was a good time, very very fond memories for us”.

When asked to describe Curry in one word, he chose ‘selfless’. Although Steph gets most of the spotlight, the fact that the duo is still intact just goes to show that media narratives do not affect them. It’s incredibly rare for two great players to coexist for so long and Curry’s selflessness has made it possible.

“He doesn’t dominate the ball but could cook if he wanted to, he is such a great ball handler but he gives it up. He’s the engine that drives us. He’s not really out there hunting he just wants what’s best for the team.”

Thompson has many unbreakable records like 37 points in a quarter, 60 points off of 11 dribbles, and most 3s in a single NBA game. He’s had them all with Steph Curry and Draymond Green by his side. He acknowledges their influence on him and how he doesn’t want to be the first one down he when can see how competitive his teammates are even after 10 years.

Klay Thompson’s 37 Point Quarter was nothing short of spectacular: 37 Points

13/13 FGM

9/9 3PM

13/13 FGM

9/9 3PM

2/2 FTM

Despite struggling from injuries for the last two years, Klay Thompson has been cheering for his team from the sidelines. He never misses home games, and sometimes even travels with the team when they’re on the road.

He is set to make a return in December right before Christmas and establish Golden State Warriors as a serious threat in the playoffs.

