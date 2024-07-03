Caitlin Clark Cops $4,740 Fendi Fit Ahead of Record-Breaking Matchup vs LV Aces

Jun 10, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after her third foul against the Connecticut Sun in the second quarter at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The ‘Caitlin Clark Effect’ was on full display during the recent meeting between Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever. An incredible 20,366 fans were in attendance in the T-Mobile Arena, the most for a WNBA game since 1999. Ahead of the historic game, Clark was snapped entering the stadium dressed sharply in a yellow-beige-colored Fendi three-piece fit.

Advertisement

The rookie wore a Golden Yellow FF Cotton Top underneath her cotton jacket. This sleeveless Top had Fendi’s iconic letter F in the straight and upside positions. The FF motif dominated the design of the top which is made up of 70% viscose and 30% metallic polyester. As per Fendi’s official website, the top retails at $1,150.

Meanwhile, the beige-colored cropped cotton jacket had a prolific design. At its shirt collar, the white, yellow, and beige color schemes converge to make for an impressive color contrast. Meanwhile, the light color beige ran through the rest of the jacket while at its zipline, the dark beige color added yet another two-tone touch. The cotton jacket is currently retailing at $2,490.

To complement the top and the jacket, Clark paired them with a sleek beige mini-skirt. This high-waisted garment has many appealing features. The zip closures over the side inset pockets were eye-catching. Meanwhile, the slight flare in the middle with a dark beige color gave another fantastic tone contrast to the light beige color.

Caitlin Clark pre game outfit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/F6xnkZqBxr — LeLakers 2️⃣3️⃣👑 (@LeLaker) July 3, 2024

This mini-skirt has a price tag of $1,100 and overall the cost of the outfit amounts to $4,740. It stood out because the light colors dominated her outfit theme, and the little shades of dark tones enmeshed well. The high-heeled sandals and a small yellow purse ensured that the clothing set was complemented well.



Thus far, Caitlin Clark has been seen rocking a ton of three-piece suits with the Denim jacket usually being her calling card but she rolls out versatile dress choices regularly. For instance, this wasn’t the first time she rocked a Fendi outfit. Before the game against New York Liberty, she was seen wearing dazzling slingback pumps that were a departure from her usual style.

Clearly, the Fever rookie is flashing some of the most trendsetting fits, which accompany her superstar status brilliantly. However, Clark’s stylish outfit was likely the highlight of her night, as the Aces thrashed the Fever 88-69. Clark finished the game with 13 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds, but was powerless in stopping the defending champions from stomping her team on a historic night in the WNBA.