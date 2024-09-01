Paul Pierce Claims Magic The ‘Only Team’ To Give Defending Champ Celtics Any Problems

On the latest episode of Ticket & Truth, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were asked to give their takes on who would have the best season out of the Cavaliers, the Magic, and the Indiana Pacers.

The Magic finished as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference this past season after missing out on the playoffs for the past three years. They ended up facing the Cavaliers in the first round but lost in Game 7 eventually. Now, even though the Magic did not have much success in the postseason, Pierce firmly believes they will be the only team to give the C’s a run for their money.

“I think Orlando is going to be better than them. Listen, I think they got something down there. Because I think they got the best player out of those three teams…”

“They gon be a problem, dog.” KG & Paul both see the Orlando Magic leveling up this NBA season, but are they ready to be contenders in the Eastern Conference? Catch the latest Ticket & Truth: https://t.co/u73fBv0oQV pic.twitter.com/Ly7TyYHA2z — All the Smoke Productions (@allthesmokeprod) August 30, 2024

Pierce gave credit to the Cavs and the Pacers along with the stars they have to boast but still gave Magic the benefit of doubt.

“It’s close. I like Donovan Mitchell a lot. He’s probably the best player… Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. His brother, they young, they confident, Suggs down—They got a team down there, dude…”

Apart from having one of the best, if not the best player out of the three team’s rosters, Pierce emphasized their understanding and team chemistry as factors that would give them the edge over other teams as well as the Boston Celtics.

“They understand how to play together. And they gonna be a problem, dog. They the only team in the last couple of years that gave the Celtics problems, out of those teams.”

And it wasn’t just Pierce who felt that way. Even The Big Ticket chimed in and gave his take on the Magic’s current roster.

“Out of all three of them, Paolo is probably the ‘Superstar’ superstar if he can reach that potential, right? But you got to put some pieces with him too. I love the Wagners and all that but you got to put some pieces with him too. I love Cole Anthony. I love how he competes…”

Both Pierce and Garnett could not help but fawn over the young talent the Magic have on their roster and the potential they have to display.

And Pierce may have gotten on the Magic bandwagon train now. But Garnett has been high on Orlando’s magic for quite some time. As per SportsIllustrated, KG had been praising the Magic since early last season.

“You can’t get a win in Orlando right now. You go down to Orlando…They will blow your a** out…You go down there thinking it’s going to be all rides, then you look up and you’re down 40.”

As good as the Magic’s roster is in terms of younger talent, it won’t make much of a difference if the execution has flaws. Will Paolo be able to develop further while the front office and coaching staff also pay attention to Anthony and the Wagner brothers? We’ll find out this upcoming 2024-25 NBA season.