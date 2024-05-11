Paul Pierce Expresses Concern for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Thunder After Game 2 Loss Despite Kyrie Irving’s 9-Pt Outing

The Dallas Mavericks have made a comeback in their recent playoff series, stealing game 2 at Paycom Center. The side is now headed home to host the Oklahoma City Thunder. As OKC hits the road, Celtics legend Paul Pierce has raised concerns surrounding the young team’s capacity to handle the adversity that awaits them at the American Airlines Center.

On the set of Undisputed, the former NBA Champion raised the sirens for the Oklahoma side. As the youngest team in the ongoing playoffs, the former All-Star didn’t see how the Thunder could shorten the gap in playoff experience between the two sides, en route to securing a win in a hostile environment like Dallas. Furthering his argument, Pierce said:

” This is for the first time as a group, they will for the first time feel what it feels like to be on the road in a real playoff setting.”

While the Thunder team did play two games on the road in their first-round matchup with New Orleans, Pierce claims that the fans and the environment will be “completely different” at the American Airlines Center come Sunday.

For Paul Pierce, the duo of Doncic and Kyrie will prove too much as the series progresses. Doncic was lethal in Game 2, bouncing back from a disappointing Game 1 performance, Luka put up 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists during Friday’s Game 2 victory.

While Kyrie had an off night on Friday, he did run the offense, providing his teammates with timely dimes and also finishing the night with 11 assists and 9 points. Pierce isn’t concerned about Irving’s poor showing on Friday, predicting that the former NBA Champion will bounce back in Game 3.

Keyshawn Johnson still has OKC making it out

Paul Pierce thinks the Thunder are in trouble, but his running mate Keyshawn Johnson isn’t sweating it; he thinks OKC will be fine. While Pierce raised his concerns about the team’s lack of playoff experience, Johnson fired back with optimism, predicting that the Oklahoma side would be fine, regardless of whether they win Game 3 on the road or not. When asked about his predictions for the series, the former NFL Star had the following to say,

“So when I look at it, I think they will ping-pong back and forth, and then let’s see where it goes. I got it going 6 or 7 anyway…but I just feel like the Thunder and the young guns will turn it around and figure it out.”

Heading into Game 3, the health of the Dallas squad will be a big factor as Luka Dončić, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Maxi Kleber continue to struggle with injuries. But if things unfold as they did in Game 3, the Thunder squad will have no hope of making a comeback on the road, as the offensive talent on the Dallas side will prove too much for an inexperienced Oklahoma side.