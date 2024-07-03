Draymond Green Hopes Klay Thompson Can Continue to Cherish the Warriors Organization

Nov 30, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with guard Klay Thompson (11) and guard Stephen Curry (30) after scoring a basket against the Los Angeles Clippers during ring the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson had an unceremonious departure from the Golden State Warriors. Feeling betrayed by the franchise, that refused to give him a long-term offer, Thompson agreed to a sign-and-trade sending him to the Dallas Mavericks. Many Dubs fans would have loved to see him finish his career with the franchise with whom he lifted four titles. However, it wasn’t meant to be. Thompson’s now-former teammate Draymond Green, who has a decade-plus relationship with him, was expectedly gutted.

Advertisement

Taking to his The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors forward expressed that despite the sour ending, the franchise holds Thompson in high esteem. He wished that his former teammate would feel the same.

Green argued that since the Warriors have treated their players with utmost care, the sharpshooter should remember that he was fortunate to have such support. He lauded the organization for keeping players’ interests on priority.

Such gestures helped the Warriors athletes elevate their game, culminating in four championships. Since such organizations are rare, he desired Thompson to remember the Warriors for all the prestige they showered on him. After all, not every parting should end on a terrible note. He said,

“On our rise to the top, we had the best organization in the NBA supporting us and giving us the opportunities that we need to rise….. I hope his appreciation for the organization, the organization’s appreciation for him. I hope everybody is exactly it should be because break-ups don’t always have to be messy.”

These words are unsurprising considering the relationship that Warriors core had fostered with the franchise. Throughout the segment, Green was holding back a lot of tears. His eyes can’t stop moistening thinking about the departure of his friend.

Draymond Green is having a teary farewell with Thompson

After learning about the exit of his Splash Brother, Stephen Curry rolled out a wave of poignant Instagram stories, celebrating his journey with his former running mate. In the stream of stories, it was natural that Draymond Green was also going to figure out a lot.

When talking about this emotional farewell, Green humbly admitted that he is a step below the Splash Brothers. Thus, he was honored thinking about how much they acknowledged him despite their lofty status. An emotional Draymond Green expressed,

“I don’t put myself in the same category with them two. Them two for me are like here [points up high]… To then see myself in like half of the pictures Steph posted was just like wow!… I dropped a couple tears throughout the day. Not necessarily exactly looking at the story, but throughout the day.”

These reactions sum up the bond the Warriors Big Three built during their dynastic run with the Dubs. Many Warriors fans felt that the only befitting way for Thompson to exit would be to retire with the Warriors. It won’t be surprising if he takes a vet-minimum contract with the Warriors in his last NBA season. For now, he will chase his next ring with Luka Doncic and Co.