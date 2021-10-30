“Evan Mobley is going to be a damn good player!”: LeBron James reveals his excitement about the Cavaliers rookie after the Lakers’ recent victory against them

Lakers star LeBron James reacts to playing against Cavaliers’ rookie star Evan Mobley for the first time

It’s probably fair to say that we’re all more worried about LeBron James’s health than his game at this point. Despite just coming back from right ankle soreness though, the King was seemingly ready for the Cavaliers.

In 37 minutes, James had 26 points, 3 rebounds, and assists, on 45.5% from the field. And yes, while he did shoot only 1 of 10 from three, that can simply be attributed to a bad shooting night from deep.

Apart from Lakers star though, there was yet another player who caught the eye of fans watching, a player from the opposition. Evan Mobley.

The rookie arguably had a better game than James, recording 23 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and no personal fouls. He also did this on 62.5% from the field, and 1 of 2 from three.

After the game, the King was asked about what he made of the rookie. And his response is something Cleveland fans will just love to hear.

Also Read: NBA Twitter reacts to the Clippers star’s 42-point performance against Damian Lillard and co.

LeBron James publicly heaps massive praise onto the shoulders of Evan Mobley

No matter what LeBron’s relationship with the front office of the Cavaliers might be, it is likely that he cares for the organization because of being from Ohio. So, we’re pretty sure it made him really happy to see the team with such high upside right now.

After the game, he was asked about the team, and more specifically about Evan Mobley. Here is what he said in response. Peep the tweet below.

LeBron on playing against Evan Mobley “He’s gonna be a damn good basketball player in this league. It’s so crazy because he was just playing against my son a couple years ago. It’s weird. It’s getting more weird by the day.”https://t.co/kwZC2EkMSW — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 30, 2021

After watching him play, we can’t help but agree with the Lakers superstar on this one.

The future is finally looking bright again, Cavaliers fans!

Also Read: Skip Bayless slams Lakers star Russell Westbrook, despite a much improved showing in a win against the Cavaliers