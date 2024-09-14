Paul Pierce Is ‘Furious’ Shannon Sharpe Wasn’t Fired By ESPN: Kevin Garnett Hilariously Implies

Kevin Garnett is remembered as much for his historic trash-talking as he is for his dominant two-way play. Thankfully for his fans, the Big Ticket has continued his smack talk post-retirement. This time, Garnett’s target was his championship-winning teammate, Paul Pierce. KG compared The Truth’s three-year-old ESPN fiasco to Shannon Sharpe’s Instagram live debacle.

Garnett reshared the post to his Instagram story with the caption “Frfr”. The implication is that Pierce, whom ESPN fired for his online oversharing, was frustrated that Shannon Sharpe got away with his live mishap. The 56-year-old was the subject of a self-inflicted blunder.

Two days ago, Sharpe accidentally went live on his Instagram while engaging in some adult activities. The former tight-end was getting intimate with a lady and most of their time together was accidentally broadcasted on Sharpe’s Instagram live. Thankfully, Unc’s phone was facing the ceiling. Unfortunately, his microphone heard everything.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clifford Taylor IV (@cliffordtayloriv)

Initially, the ESPN analyst addressed the whole situation as a hack on his stories. But during his Nightcap podcast, Shannon Sharpe confessed that he had unintentionally turned on the livestream that broadcasted his sexual activity.

Pierce isn’t a hater though. He wouldn’t be mad to see Uncle Sharpe enjoying a good time. What might grind his gears is ESPN’s nonchalance towards the situation. After all, The Truth was caught in a similar ordeal three years ago, and ESPN was not as forgiving as they were with the 2008 NBA champion.

In April 2021, Pierce took to his own Instagram and shared media of himself at a house party. The ten-time All-Star was drinking, smoking substances, and partying with exotic dancers in the videos. It wasn’t that any of these activities were illegal. But ESPN, where Pierce was working at the time, was not happy with their employee’s conduct.

Shortly after the videos went online, the sports network fired him. Garnett seems to remember the situation all too well. That’s why he shared the joke about his former teammate walking into ESPN to confront their favoritism.

Funny as it may be, there probably aren’t legs to the argument that Sharpe’s hijinks were the same as Pierce’s. From ESPN’s perspective, in one case, a 56-year-old who isn’t well versed with social media accidentally broadcast his activities and immediately took accountability. Pierce, on the other, was looking right into the camera as he recorded and shared his exorbitant party lifestyle.