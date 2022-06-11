“LeBron James can empathize with what Stephen Curry is going through”: Nick Wright draws comparisons between the two stars carrying their teams in the finals

Referring to Stephen Curry putting the team on his back in Game 4 of the Finals, Nick Wright compared the Warriors star to LeBron James having to do the same with his teams.

In a crucial Game 4, Stephen Curry rose to the occasion and put up one of the best playoff performances of his entire career. Putting his Golden State Warriors on his back, Steph recorded a staggering 43 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists on an efficient 53.8/50/88.9 shooting split. And putting his 2nd highest-scoring performance in the finals, Chef Curry led GSW to a 107-97 win, drawing the series at 2 games apiece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors)

Despite always having an extremely physical defender stuck to him, on top of Jordan Poole’s, Klay Thompson’s, and Draymond Green’s unproductive outing, the 2-time MVP was solely responsible for the San Francisco-based team’s offense.

Stephen Curry outscored the rest of the Warriors’ starters 43-39. He is the oldest player to do that in a Finals game since Michael Jordan in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals vs the Jazz. H/t @ESPNStatsInfo — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) June 11, 2022

Also Read: Steve Kerr reacts to Warriors star’s Game 4 performance, praises his greatness

Even though he sustained a foot injury in Game 3, Wardell didn’t let it have a negative impact on his sensational outing. The sharpshooter joined Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the only players in NBA history to record 40+ points in a Finals at age 34 or older. And is only the 3rd PG ever to record 40p/10a in a Finals Game.

Steph Curry tonight: 43 PTS

10 REB

4 AST

7 3P He joins Jerry West and Magic Johnson as the only point guards to record a 40p/10r Finals game. pic.twitter.com/i0gcOzdTI3 — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 11, 2022

Nick Wright draws comparisons between Stephen Curry and LeBron James for carrying their team in the Finals

Steph’s Game 4 outing reminded several basketball enthusiasts and analysts of LeBron James‘ performances in the Finals during his second stint with the Cavaliers.

In a situation pretty similar to Steph’s this season, James didn’t have enough firepower to defeat the Warriors more than 1 time during the 4 finals (2015-2018). During those series (22 games), The King put up a staggering 33 points, 11.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game.

All these years, Curry had another superstar to share the rock with – Kevin Durant. However, with him carrying most of the team’s offensive load against a more well-rounded pack, similarities to LBJ’s performance are uncanny.

As Bron kept cheering for the Chef throughout the contest, analyst Nick Wright took it to his Twitter to highlight the same.

LeBron can empathize with what Steph is going through right now more than just about anyone alive. https://t.co/NB4q0fKUMv — nick wright (@getnickwright) June 11, 2022

Curry will need to continue to put his foot on the gas if he wants to win his 4th title.

Also Read: Dwyane Wade wants people and ‘experts’ to stop talking about what Warriors point guard isn’t