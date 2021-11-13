“LeBron James, please get in the game!”: Lakers fans clamor for an injured LeBron as Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves go on an unfathomable 30-4 run

Lakers fans seem to have had enough of the Timberwolves as they call out for an injured LeBron James to enter the game.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have had an interesting start to the 2021-22 NBA season to say the least. Though they boast more wins than losses at the moment, they have gotten three of those wins in 3 separate overtimes. Surprisingly so, they are 3-0 in OTs, which has greatly contributed to them being able to stay afloat in the loaded West.

Following an impressive win over the Miami Heat, the purple and gold looked to host the Minnesota Timberwolves; a team, as Karl-Anthony Towns warned against, that has gone on a 6 game losing streak after starting the year off strong, going 3-1.

Given how inconsistent the Lakers are without LeBron James, a win against the Miami Heat in overtime, immediately followed up by a blowout loss against the T-Wolves sounds just about right.

Laker fans call out for LeBron James to enter the game.

The Minnesota Timberwolves went off in the 3rd quarter against the Lakers, going on a a rather unfathomable 30-4 scoring run, led by Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 18 of the 40 points they scored in that period. The LakeShow on the other hand, managed to rack up merely 12 points in this same period.

LeBron James, who has been sidelined for 5 straight games now due to an abdominal strain, is surprisingly day-to-day, according to Frank Vogel. The 4x champ has commenced on-court activities but Lakers fans seem a bit too anxious to get him back on the court.

As the Wolves were beating down on LA, fans around Staples Center started to call out for LeBron James to be put into the game despite him being sidelined. Unfortunately for them, they will most probably have to wait for another week or so to see ‘The King’ back in action for them.

One Lakers’ fan yells across the court: “LeBron! Get in there!!!” — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) November 13, 2021

