Paul Pierce Grateful to South Sudan for Changing His Perception About International Basketball

South Sudan almost managed to pull off one of the biggest upsets in recent memory during their game against Team USA. Before the game, Paul Pierce was flying high on the superstar status of the USA roster. In fact, he even was completely dismissive of South Sudan as a competitor to Team USA. However, after the African team lost by just one point against a team comprising some of the greatest players of the game, Pierce had to admit his hubris.

The Truth started off the episode of UNDISPUTED by issuing an apology to South Sudan.

The Celtics legend said that his perception of international basketball has changed now because of how much trouble South Sudan gave Team USA at the O2 Arena in London. He said, “First of, I’d like to offer an apology to South Sudan for the disrespect that I have given them, not having any knowledge about their team or their country. So, right off the bat, I’d like to apologize.”

Once the apology was over, Pierce got into making a case for South Sudan players having talent worthy of being in the NBA.

The NBA veteran thought that since South Sudan hasn’t really been on the basketball map, getting past them would be a cakewalk for the stacked USA team. To his surprise, the Sudanese players were very equipped to not just challenge Team USA but to even possibly beat them.

After a careful assessment of their game, Pierce said, “I did my research over the weekend. I apologize. I’ll be watching South Sudan more because they were exciting to watch, and they really got my attention.”

If it wasn’t for a clutch lay-up from LeBron James in the final 10 seconds of the game, South Sudan would’ve disrupted the dominance with which Team USA is entering the Paris Olympics.

Pierce even admitted that South Sudan’s performance has compelled him to rethink his stance on International basketball and Team USA’s chances in this year’s Olympics. “This showed me the seismic shift of International Play,” he added.

It’s not only Pierce who underestimated South Sudan ahead of this matchup. This lack of care has more to do with the deep roster that Team USA boasts.

South Sudan stunned the global basketball community with their performance

For NBA fans, a roster that has LeBron, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, Anthony Edwards and other blockbuster NBA stars, is simply unbeatable. But the last exhibition game has showed everyone that any opposition can cause an upset on any given day.

The South Sudan side outnumbered USA in three pointers, commanded a 16-point lead at halftime and lost the game only in the final 10 seconds.

Carlik Jones registered a stunning triple double with 15-11-11 while shooting 7-of-21 from the field. Marial Shayok led the team in scoring with 24 points and shot 9-of-16. In a way, this exhibition game was a good thing for Team USA as now they have a better idea of just how tough the competition is going to be.

And if they wish to bring the Gold back home, they’ll have to be at their best against every opposition.