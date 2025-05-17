Paul Pierce Highlights the Benefits Anthony Edwards and Timberwolves Received by Trading Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle

May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) backs towards the basket as Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) plays defense in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

At the beginning of the 2024-25 NBA season, the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to a blockbuster deal. The trade involved the Knicks acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. Many people believed Minnesota made a grave mistake, but Randle has proven the doubters wrong. His performance thus far in the NBA Playoffs is remarkable. Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce highlights the key benefits Randle has provided to this Timberwolves team.

Advertisement

One of the biggest question marks surrounding Randle was his ability to perform in the postseason. He seemed to fit with the Timberwolves better than anticipated, but his track record of underperforming when it matters made many doubt Minnesota’s ability to go far in the playoffs.

Randle has completely rewritten that narrative, showing a strong presence in the Timberwolves’ second consecutive Western Conference Finals appearance. In 10 games, he is averaging 23.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists on 50.9% shooting from the field. That’s a stark difference from his average of 17.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 34.4% from the field in his playoff career with the Knicks.

Pierce has kept a close eye on the Timberwolves and spoke about the benefits Randle brings to the team on a recent episode of Ticket & The Truth.

“Julius Randle is bringing the grit that they lacked last year in the playoffs,” Pierce proclaimed. “He’s bringing the attitude. [Anthony Edwards] had the attitude, but he needed a sidekick, a backup to fit.”

Pierce and Kevin Garnett couldn’t contain their praise for Randle’s performance. Although Towns was sensational during his tenure with the Timberwolves, he lacked in this vital area in which Randle thrives.

“[Towns] is a dog, but this is different … If I had to compare them two like a Doberman and a pit,” Pierce said. The Hall-of-Fame forward acknowledged that Towns had an attitude that meshed with Edwards but pressed that Randle’s an even better match.

“I love him for Ant-man cos they on the same bulls***,” Garnett said, struggling for the right words to describe how Randle’s mind-set complements Edwards in a way that allows the Timberwolves to play with a toughness they didn’t in years prior.

Many were stunned by the trade. Now, a few months later, it is looking like a win-win for both teams as both the Knicks and the Wolves are among the last four teams remaining. Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch knew the specific moment in the regular season when he realized Randle could propel them to new heights.

“I told him early on we need you to score, score, score. What we really needed was just more of his all-around game: his playmaking and his scoring,” Finch said.

There was doubt regarding Randle’s future with the team early in the season. As things currently stand, Randle has secured himself a role with the Timberwolves for the foreseeable future.