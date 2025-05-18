“After I Saw What Nikola Jokic Did”: Paul Pierce Reveals Bold Take About Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards

May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates his three point shot against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In these playoffs, the New York Knicks have achieved heights they had failed to touch in decades. The organization and fanbase have stuck around through mediocrity and misery, but now have a legitimate chance to reach the NBA Finals. The main reason for their success is none other than star point guard Jalen Brunson.

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce, for one, values Brunson, the Clutch Player of the Year, ahead of the likes of Nikola Jokić and Anthony Edwards. Brunson is averaging 9.5 points in the final period during the playoffs. He leads all players with 114 total fourth-quarter points. Edwards is in second place with 76 points.

Brunson has led the Knicks to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 1999. Pierce is thoroughly impressed with the guard’s play and heroics. In Peirce’s eyes, there may not be a post-season player greater than Brunson.

“As far as playoff performer, [Jalen Brunson] probably is one or two on the list,” Pierce said on the Ticket & The Truth. “After I saw what [Nikola Jokić] did, he bounced back, but they lost. Jalen Brunson has probably been the most consistent.”

Although Jokić has been sensational, the Denver Nuggets are in a do-or-die position against the OKC Thunder. Brunson, on the other hand, has already booked the Knicks’ entry in the Conference Finals.

Jokic wasn’t the only name Pierce threw into the mix while hailing Brunson. He included Edwards, believing that the Minnesota Timberwolves star’s performance has been among the best. But Pierce still pointed out a slight difference between Edwards and Brunson’s impact.

“Among the players right now in the league in the playoffs, [Brunson] is playing the best, him and Anthony Edwards,” Pierce said. “But Jalen Brunson is probably playing the best and most consistent out of all the players playing in the playoffs right now.”

It takes a lot out of Pierce to push his Celtics bias aside and praise Brunson. Especially considering the Knicks eliminated the defending NBA champions in the second round. Then again, it’s hard not to praise New York’s 6-foot-2 guard.

Brunson’s ability to revitalize the culture in New York has been a thing of beauty to witness. The Knicks are four victories away from the NBA Finals, with the Indiana Pacers standing in their way. Game 1 of their highly anticipated series will begin on Wednesday, May 21, at 8 PM ET on TNT.